RealFoundations Launches Practice Group to Design World-Class Operating Model Driving Investor Returns

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations ('RF'), one of the world's foremost providers of consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced the launch of its new Investor Sector Practice Group, which aims to help investors and investment managers elevate their real estate assets and drive improved returns.

Investors and investment managers today are challenged by insufficient modeling capabilities, unstructured information sharing, limited technology integrations and the inability to report portfolio performance quickly, accurately, and with consistency across various metrics. RealFoundations' Investor Sector Practice Group provides a forum for industry leaders to openly discuss the pain points, technologies, and leading practices that span business functions such as Capital Management, Fund and Portfolio Management and Accounting, Asset Management, and Property Operations, Development, Enterprise Strategy, and Governance.

The Practice Group and its Advisory Panel, comprised of passionate real estate professionals with significant experience in the Investment Management sector, focuses on designing an industry-leading model that enables investment managers to effectively:

Monitor performance across their portfolio from underwriting through disposition,

Report portfolio diversification across various metrics,

Measure and monitor all leases and leasing activity across their portfolio,

Analyze debt exposure by fund, asset, and lender,

Respond to internal and external ad-hoc inquiries using readily available applications and data, and

Forecast and model portfolio performance based on various scenarios.

With over 200 years of combined experience transforming the way investors and investment managers work across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, RealFoundations has delivered actionable insights to the top 5 ranked firms, as well as 13 of the top 25 ranked firms, recognized by IPE Real Assets in their top 150 Real Estate Investment Managers list.

"Our Investor Practice Group partners with real estate firms to implement improved decision-making capabilities which ultimately leads to greater portfolio returns," said Brent McFerren, Enterprise Managing Consultant, RealFoundations. "Our practitioners have years of experience in the real estate investment sector which enables us to quickly evaluate companies' operating platforms and recommend enhancements to streamline efficiency and increase profitability."

The Investor Sector Practice Group levers RealFoundations' long-running relationships with organizations such as IREI, NAREIM, NCREIF and PREA, along with its accumulated expertise and foremost knowledge of leading practices and technologies to offer value-add problem-solving strategies to the industry, furthering its mission to make real estate run better.

For more information on the Practice Group and inquiries on how your organization can join our Advisory Panel, please contact Chris Johnson at IMPractice@realfoundations.net or visit https://www.realfoundations.net/im-practice.

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations is the world's foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through our delivery of Management Consulting and Managed Services, we help companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. We are proud partners to over 450 real estate companies around the globe, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate's most complex challenges. We Make Real Estate Run Better.

