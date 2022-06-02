The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum Launches New Ready to Drink Rum Cocktails

The World's Top-Selling Dark Rum Brand Introduces New Cocktails in a Can by Giving Consumers a Chance to Head into the Belly of Honduras to Catch a Glimpse of the Giant Squid

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kraken Rum, the world's top-selling dark rum brand, today announced its entry into the ready-to-drink (RTD) category with the release of three new canned cocktails. With the US RTD market expected to continue to expand at a compound annual growth rate of more than 13% until 20301, Kraken is leaning into the category to offer consumers a convenient option to bring their rum cocktails wherever they explore this summer.

"As the demand for ready-to-drink beverages continues to boom and category growth rises, we're eager and thrilled to introduce a new and convenient way for consumers to enjoy their favorite rum cocktails in three carefully curated flavors," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "As one of the only dark rum-based RTD offerings on the shelves, our Kraken Rum cocktails offer an unexpected way to add a little extra fun to your summer plans whether you're sipping at home or on an adventure at sea."

Named for the sea beast of myth and legend, Kraken is celebrating its newly released ready-to-drink cocktails by giving rum drinkers a chance to win a squid spotting expedition around the island of Roatan in Isa Guadalupe. To enter the Krak Open Summer Sweepstakes and a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to spot a real-life kraken, visit KrakOpenSummer.com.

Kraken's new ready-made cocktails are available in three popular rum taste profiles to deliver a refreshing mix of classic and contemporary flavors. The canned cocktails are available and on shelves in select states with additional variants launching nationwide early next year.

Kraken Rum Cocktails in a Can:

Kraken & Cola: Balanced cola spices and spiced rum upfront with light citrus on the nose. Rich vanilla and caramel undertones. Finishes with toasted oak and sugarcane.

Kraken & Ginger Beer : Candied ginger and honey on the nose. Woody, spicy ginger starts upfront and lasts throughout. Finishes vanilla with subtle tropical fruit and brown sugar.

Kraken Rum Punch: Balanced pineapple, cherry, and citrus on the nose. Tropical pineapple upfront with juiced limes throughout with building maraschino and sunburst orange. Finishes ripe mango and citrus peel.

Kraken Rum ready-made cocktails are 5% ABV and sold in 4-pack cans as well as a variety of single-serve tray packs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin at a $12.99 MSRP.

No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Limit one entry per person. Must be documented resident of US, age 21+. Registration ends September 4, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. See official rules at KrakOpenSummer.com. Void wherever prohibited.

About The Kraken®

AS IT IS TOLD, The Kraken Black Spiced Rum is an imported rum from the Caribbean blended with secret spices. Named for the sea beast of myth and legend, The Kraken Black Spiced Rum is bold, rich, black, and smooth. AS THEY SAY, "To not respect the power of the Kraken is to not respect the sea." So, drink with respect.

©2022 Kraken Rum Co., Jersey City, NJ. Like the deepest sea, The Kraken® should be treated with great respect and responsibility.

