Inception Fertility Launches State-of-the-Art, Long-Term Reproductive Tissue Cryopreservation Storage Solution

HOUSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception), a family of brands that touches every stage of the fertility life cycle, has expanded its ecosystem to include the launch of HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive tissue and cryopreservation storage solution that offers a unique experience for fertility providers and patients.

Developed by renowned scientists and leaders in long-term reproductive tissue cryostorage, HavenCryo offers the most advanced cryopreservation available, paired with state-of-the-art storage equipment and industry-leading security technologies, allowing patients to store their reproductive tissues for as long as they need. HavenCryo's unique level of safety includes its geographic location, which is strategically based in San Antonio, Texas due to the area's environmental safety and low risk of interference from natural disasters.

HavenCryo builds on Inception's commitment to help aspiring parents build their families when the time is right for them by storing reproductive tissue, including oocytes (eggs), sperm and embryos, for an indefinite amount of time, giving patients more family-building flexibility, peace of mind and control over their reproductive choices. Unique to industry standards, HavenCryo also gives those customers who are at the end of their assisted reproductive therapies the opportunity to store reproductive tissue for as long as they desire.

HavenCryo's first customers are TJ and Margaret Farnsworth. Farnsworth is the Founder and CEO of Inception, which he launched after a two-year infertility journey left the couple wanting to improve the patient experience for future aspiring parents. Since launching Inception in 2014, the company has become the largest provider of fertility services in North America, and it provides patients with everything from diagnostics and treatments to financial accessibility and now long-term storage solutions.

For fertility clinics, HavenCryo allows them to focus on the most important part of the reproductive journey: patient care. With a centralized location and advanced transportation and cryopreservation protocols, HavenCryo's experienced staff streamlines safe and timely transfers, while its industry-leading technologies enhance the preservation process for patients who are planning for their futures.

"Inception Fertility is excited to launch yet another brand that empowers people to take greater control of their fertility through safe and reliable options that are built on advanced technologies that will produce optimal outcomes," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "HavenCryo extends beyond the needs of the patient and gives clinicians the opportunity to focus their efforts and expertise on providing exceptional patient care."

Clinicians and patients who are interested in learning more about their long-term reproductive storage options and how HavenCryo can meet their needs can please visit www.havencryo.com

A long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider, HavenCryo™ is built upon a foundation of advanced techniques, state-of-the-art security and dual monitoring technology, and world-renowned expertise.

Developed by globally recognized fertility and long-term reproductive preservation experts, HavenCryo's mission is to provide peace of mind at every step of the fertility preservation journey, from safe and timely transport to secure long-term storage.

Inception Fertility ™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Its growing family of national organizations is an ecosystem of care, which touches every part of the fertility journey including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. Through this unique ecosystem, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

