DE&I critical to talent retention, especially among younger employees, according to Buck HR Survey

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost a third of employees think their employer lacks a sufficient commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), and there is a direct connection between DE&I concerns and intent to quit, according to a new survey from Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm.

Buck's 2022 Wellbeing and Voluntary Benefits Survey used data analysis to measure employee attitudes towards their employer to identify factors that impact employee retention. The findings indicate that employees are less likely to be looking for a new job if they have a positive perception of their employers' commitment to DE&I. Among millennials, 60% expect an employer to demonstrate commitment to DE&I, significantly higher than among older employees.

"Employer benefit offerings — including voluntary benefits — play a central role in supporting wellbeing, and the perception among employees of their company's commitment to supporting an inclusive workplace culture," says Tom Kelly, a Principal in Buck's Health practice and co-author of the report. "Our findings show that DE&I is an important metric for employees, in addition to a comprehensive benefits plan, and support for holistic wellbeing for themselves and their dependents."

Key survey findings:

Interest in employers providing a strong commitment DE&I directly correlated with age: The younger the employee, the more likely they are to be interested in DE&I

32% of employees said their company lacked diverse benefits for diverse populations; this was higher for Black employees (35%) and female employees (35%)

There is a direct correlation between employees and their likelihood to want to leave the organization if they think diversity in cultures and backgrounds are not respected, their company is not committed to DE&I, or their company does not provide diverse offerings for a diverse workforce

With 54% of employees living paycheck-to-paycheck, financial wellbeing is a top priority for employees and differs by ethnicity; this is significantly higher for Black (66%), Hispanic or Latino (56%), and other/native Americans (60%) employees

Desire for expanded wellbeing resources also varies by ethnicity; Overall 72% of employees want more work/life balance resources; but the need for support is more prevalent among of Black (76%), Asian (78%) and Hispanic or Latino (78%) employees

55% of millennials surveyed would change jobs for better benefits and wish they had a better understanding of their benefits compared to only 15% of boomers

"The challenge for employers is to really understand the needs of the workforce, and then to develop a benefit package that includes appropriate voluntary options that meaningfully address their physical, emotional, social, and financial needs," said Ruth Hunt, a Principal in the Engagement practice and co-author of the report. "The survey findings show that recruiting and retaining talent will be significantly more challenging if employers don't continue to take meaningful steps to offer benefits that support the diverse needs of a diverse workforce."

About the survey

These findings are reported in Buck's 2022 Wellbeing and Voluntary Benefits Survey, a biennial study that tracks how organizations use voluntary benefits to support employee wellbeing, enhance benefit programs, and attract and retain talent. This edition's research was supplemented with a parallel employee survey, allowing comparison of differences between employer and employee responses, ranging from current wellbeing to feedback on offerings versus employee needs.

Methodology

Survey responses were collected from 218 employer participants and 683 employees in November 2021. Both the employer and employee samples are representative of large U.S. employers. The employer sample is representative of Bureau of Labor Statistics data in terms of number of employees, industry, annual revenue, entity type, global location, and regions of the U.S. The employee sample is representative in terms of gender, race, age, presence of children, marital status, role, and household income.

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

