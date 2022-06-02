Beijing public transport to auto-check health code, NAT results

BEIJING, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

Beijing subways and buses will implement a new ticketing system that attaches passengers' health codes to their transit cards, said the municipal transport authority on Thursday.

According to the new protocol, passengers' health codes and 48-hour nucleic acid test (NAT) results will be checked automatically when they swipe in.

Since May 28, the municipality has been testing the new ticket system at 115 subway stations and 10 bus routes.

Starting from Friday, the protocol will be expanded to 321 stations on 25 subway lines and 536 bus routes.

Municipal transport officials said that the new process will save passengers' time, and called for commuters to upgrade their transport cards and codes as soon as possible to take advantage.

By May 31, 10.3 million physical transport cards and codes had been upgraded for access to the new service.

