National Real Estate Firm Evernest Acquires Chattanooga Property Management Business

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernest, a national, full-service real estate and property management firm, announced today that they have acquired Chattanooga metro-based DK Properties.

The acquisition adds more than 350 homes to Evernest's Chattanooga portfolio, and boosts the firm's overall homes managed to over 7,000 nation-wide.

"DK Properties has a rich history of superior client care in Chattanooga," said Matthew Whitaker, Evernest Founder and CEO. "We plan to uphold that legacy while enhancing services, expanding resources and working closely with DK Properties staff to ensure a smooth transition."

"I've known Matthew for a long time and Evernest's high standards and commitment to quality are what sold me on selling to them," said DK Properties owner, Brandon King. "I have been in contact with multiple larger, multi-state companies in the hopes of finding one that met my high expectations for client care. Evernest was the solution."

DK Properties is the 19th organization purchased by Evernest, and one of four purchased within the last month. "Our goal is to find best-in-class property management providers who are ready to exit the industry. We take the legacy they've built and infuse it with our distinctive culture, including a national brand, in-house brokerage services, and in-house underwriting."

"As Evernest expands our footprint in Chattanooga, we're excited to help residents, owners, and investors achieve their real estate goals, whatever those may be," said Whitaker.

Evernest is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and operates in 17 real estate markets across the country. It is one of the nation's largest single-family and small multi-family investment brokers and property management providers. The firm manages more than 7,000 homes for over 3,000 owners, brokers more than 700 investment deals annually, and has made the Inc5000 list five of the last six years.

