KEYBANK EXPANDS EMBEDDED BANKING PLATFORM WITH NEW PAYMENT FACILITATION CAPABILITIES

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank announced the release of its end-to-end payment facilitation capabilities, allowing software companies to easily own and process payments. The concept of embedding financial products like payments and lending into software is at the forefront of the financial services industry. This release highlights KeyBank's commitment to being a leader in Embedded Banking.

KeyBank acquired XUP Payments in November 2021 to help advance its embedded banking solutions. With KeyBank's new end-to-end capabilities, powered by XUP, payment facilitators control more of the client experience by digitally onboarding new merchants, setting and managing risk thresholds, and visualizing their transactions through a robust reporting suite.

Software companies can reduce their payment complexities and offer a superior onboarding experience while exercising greater control over risk management and customer service.

"Payment facilitation is an imperative for many companies as they look to compete in a rapidly changing environment. We have simplified the experience for software companies by offering a fintech-led, bank-sponsored, processor-powered solution. The launch of these new capabilities is the most recent example of KeyBank providing digital innovation at scale," Ken Gavrity, Head of Enterprise Payments & Analytics, KeyBank.

"We're excited to expand our capabilities to further enable KeyBank's clients to simplify the merchant experience and drive new revenue opportunities. These newest capabilities further solidify KeyBank's position as a leader in the embedded banking space, starting with payment innovation." Chris May, President, XUP Payments.

Learn more about KeyBank's payment facilitation components by downloading the infographic here.

About XUP Payments

XUP, a brand of KeyBank, is a digital payments platform that provides tailored merchant services experiences to healthcare, commercial real estate, and technology companies. The XUP platform offers a seamless connection between merchants, financial services providers, and acquirers across all channels. XUP combines years of industry expertise with deep payments and technical knowledge to offer products that deliver our clients' desired merchant experience. XUP is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For additional information, visit us at www.xuppay.com. XUP is a brand of KeyBank National Association. ©2022 KeyCorp® All Rights Reserved. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $181.2 billion at March 31, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

