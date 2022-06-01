Jelenew x Stéphane Rolland cycling pants-haute couture dress debuted at the amfAR charity auction

The Jelenew x Stéphane Rolland collection with other couture gowns was auctioned at a price of $860,000 to support the cause of AIDS

CANNES, France, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While there's no shortage of spectacular events and eye-catching red-carpet fashions during the Cannes Film Festival, there's no event more fashionable than the annual amfAR dinner. French time on the evening of May 26, the highly anticipated 28th amfAR charity dinner kicked off at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes. Jelenew sponsored the event for the first time and became the only sports brand among its Signature sponsors. As one of the Co-Chairs, Di Liu, the creative director of Jelenew, appeared at the event with the joint clothing created by Jelenew and Stéphane Rolland. The fashion shows are curated by Carine Roitfeld, showcasing the work of well-known fashion brands and designers. In addition to Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Chanel,Armani, Burberry, Versace, Alled Martinez, Tom Ford, etc., the cycling pants-dress newlook specially designed for amfAR by Jelenew and Stéphane Rolland also participated in the show, and through Auction, these exclusive pieces to raise money for amfAR.

Founded in 1985 by Elizabeth Taylor, Mathilde Krim, and Michael Gottlieb, the Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) has invested more than $617 million in AIDS/HIV research, promoting numerous advances in prevention, treatment, and care. Every charity dinner organized by it has attracted many celebrities, top stars, and supermodels to the scene, star-studded. Jelenew has always been concerned about women's health and hopes to help more people in need. Through this event, it can help the cause of the American AIDS Research Fund and help people with AIDS.

This year's amfAR charity dinner theme is "Let's get married." The Jelenew x Stéphane Rolland named "Dark cycling bride" cycling pants- haute couture dress was worn by supermodels on the T stage for display. This avant-garde cycling dress look is inspired by the golden age of the 17th century in Spain. This cooperation series is the first cross-field cooperation between Sports Technology and Haute Couture. Its perfect ergonomics merge the extreme luxury of couture with exaggerated elements combined with dramatic lines and luxurious embroidery, giving professional cycling pants the attributes of an haute couture dress. Throughout the Look, black leggings covered with 18K gold highlights a model for sports: elegant, refined, hyper glamorous, even sexy. What's even more surprising is that these professional cycling leggings also adopt the undisclosed new silicone broderie technology. This craft was created by an artist. It is made of 18K gold carved into gold leaves and absorbed into the silicone to make a gold mosaic, and then fixed on a proportion by proportion and pattern by the pattern on the leggings. The 18K gold three-dimensional embroidery created by this technique shows the beauty of layers and magically maintains elasticity, and the tentacles are soft and comfortable. But its production process is an undisclosed skill, and even Stéphane Rolland has no right to know the secret. And the collection with other couture gowns was auctioned at a price of $860,000 to support the cause of AIDS.

Stéphane Rolland is one of the very few Couturiers in the world to perpetuate the unique Savoir-Faire of the French Haute Couture. Stéphane dressed the Cinema as well as the Theater and for 5 consecutive years, he became an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival. His costumes for the play Amadeus got him two nominations at the French Molière Awards in Paris. In 2007, Stéphane Rolland opened the doors to his Maison de Haute Couture, dubbed by the Fédération de la Couture and the Ministry of Industry. He describes himself as an orientalist who plays with minimalism and preciousness. Each gown is a sculpture, carved in gazar or crepe. His unique creations are worn nowadays by the most demanding women and celebrities from all over the world. By Stéphane Rolland's adolescence, his fascination for architecture and modern art will shape his style; a style that will come to be his worldwide recognized signature.

As a pioneer and challenger in the professional cycling clothing industry, Jelenew has focused on solving a series of clothing and equipment problems in professional cycling for women since its inception. And it is committed to providing women with cycling products that perfectly integrate "sports functionalism, comfort, and 3D structural aesthetics."

The brand's creative director Liu Di is a former core member of Chanel Haute Couture and has established Jelenew's research and product development teams in Paris, France. Following the revolutionary spirit of Chanel, he took the lead in introducing couture tailoring techniques into the design of professional cycling pants according to the different physiological structures of men and women and the differentiated needs in the riding process. And he developed Jelenew's 1+1 model outer padded cycling pants, one pair of tight-fitting leggings + 1 pair of detachable outer padded cycling shorts. It subverts the built-in pad structure that has been inherited for more than 100 years in traditional cycling pants.

This cooperation breaks the barriers between technological sports and artistic aesthetics, showing the industry the infinite possibilities of creation and interpreting the diversity of Jelenew professional cycling pants.

Jelenew selected cycling kits from a new collection to give away to female guests. Di Liu said: "We are very proud to have Jelenew as the signature sponsor of the amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes Film Festival and to raise money for the auction at the venue. The guests' passion for participating in the auction for this good cause makes the This night made a difference."

About JELENEW

Jelenew is an American avant-garde cycling brand born for women. It creates the first cycling pants truly made for women in the world. It brings the groundbreaking combination of "Haute Couture and Sportswear" and carefully designs each product with "luxury moulage technique" to provide a more refined sports experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for cyclists to enjoy elegant and stylish suburban cycling.

About amfAR and amfAR Gala

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

