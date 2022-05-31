InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bathtub to Enhance Safety (AZB-103)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and soothing way for an elderly individual to take a bath without having to step over the side of the tub," said an inventor, from Douglasville, Ga., "so I invented the SOOTHING SUBAY. My design could help to prevent slip and fall accidents in the tub."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a safe bathtub design for elderly individuals. In doing so, it enables the user to easily bathe without assistance. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it could help to reduce fall risks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for elderly individuals, people with disabilities, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AZB-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp