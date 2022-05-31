Crate & Kids Announces New Backpacks, Lunch Boxes and Water Bottle Collection Ahead of Back to School Season

The brand's new gear collection includes design-forward patterns that merge functionality and style

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Kids introduces a new line of backpacks, lunch boxes and water bottles to its product assortment, bringing design-forward functionality to the back-to-school season. This collection offers 17 consciously-crafted designs that can be mixed and matched to make a statement that reflects kids' personal styles for the new school year.

Crate & Kids' new backpacks (PRNewswire)

"We designed this elevated collection of backpacks, lunch boxes and water bottles with fun colors and patterns, allowing kids the opportunity to express themselves," said Alicia Waters, Executive Vice President, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "The backpacks and lunch boxes are consciously-crafted from over 559,000 plastic bottles so parents can make a sustainable choice without sacrificing their kids' style."

From dinosaur parties and pink lightning bolts to flower gardens and cheetah hearts, this collection has eclectic designs kids love with the durability that parents will appreciate. The backpacks come in three adjustable sizes – small, medium and large – for first-time schoolers to big kids, and the straps are padded for comfort. Each has a roomy interior to hold everything a kid needs for school, from books and school supplies to extra layers, while the padded pocket keeps a tablet protected. The matching lunch box can easily be attached and the water bottle stored in one of two side pockets so it will never get left behind.

The lunch boxes are lightweight, easy to clean and insulated to keep meals the way kids like them – hot, cold, or somewhere in between. The outer pocket safely stowes a napkin, utensils, daily reminder notes and much more. All backpack and lunch box offerings feature water and fade-resistant fabrics to give parents peace of mind during the school year. And, the water bottles offer a push-button top and silicone straw that make it easy to take quick sips on the go.

Crate & Kids' commitment to consciously-crafted products shines through this new collection with environmentally friendly fabrics made from plastic bottles that are diverted from landfills and oceans. In addition, backpacks and lunch boxes can be personalized with a monogram, name, or phrase for an added element of self expression.

Available exclusively online, customers can now shop the backpacks, lunch boxes and water bottles at www.crateandkids.com/backpacks. The collection features 72 pieces and ranges in price from $24.50 - $59.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crate & Kids