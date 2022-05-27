Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc. announces redemption of its outstanding senior notes and debentures

Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc. (formerly known as Talisman Energy Inc.), a Canadian-based upstream oil and gas company (the "Company"), announced that it has issued notices of redemption to redeem, on June 28, 2022, all of its issued and outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2035 (CUSIP No. 87425E AH6 and ISIN No. US87425EAH62), 5.85% Senior Notes due 2037 (CUSIP No. 87425E AJ2 and ISIN No. US87425EAJ29), 6.25% Senior Notes due 2038 (CUSIP No. 87425E AK9 and ISIN No. US87425EAK91), 5.50% Senior Notes due 2042 (CUSIP No. 87425E AN3 and ISIN No. US87425EAN31), and 7.25% Debentures due 2027 (CUSIP No. 87425E AE3 and ISIN No. US87425EAE32).

About Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc.

Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc. is an upstream oil and gas company, incorporated in Canada and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Spanish integrated energy company Repsol, S.A.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains information that constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking information"). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of the Company's management at the time the information is presented. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, except as required by law.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repsol-oil--gas-canada-inc-announces-redemption-of-its-outstanding-senior-notes-and-debentures-301556786.html

SOURCE Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.