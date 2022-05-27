ASUS Launches ASUS Infinity Campaign

FERMONT, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced the ASUS Infinity campaign. The campaign will run from now until the end of June, featuring multiple deals across all ASUS product lines.The campaign covers special promotions through Memorial Day and Father's Day for eligible products while supplies last, including:

TUF Gaming RTX 3080TI OC 12GB graphics card, now $300 off

ROG Strix RTX 3080TI OC 12GB graphics card, now $250 off

ROG Strix RTX 3080 OC 12 GB Graphics Card, now $200 off

TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC 12 GB Graphics Card, now $200 off

ROG Strix 850G WHITE power supply unit, now $90 off

ROG Strix 1000G power supply unit, now $80 off

ROG Strix Z690-E GAMING WIFI, now $70 off

The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 router, now $50 off

ROG Strix Scope Keyboard in NX Red, now $50 off

TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A Gaming Monitor, now $50 off

VG27AQ Gaming Monitor, now $40 off

ROG Keris Wireless mouse, now $35 off

Whether you're looking to upgrade your PC or purchase new accessories, don't stop the game with ASUS Infinity!

For more information, please visit the ASUS Infinity shopping guide and retailer information at https://www.asus.com/us/site/ASUS-Infinity-2022/



