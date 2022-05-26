JARS Cannabis Wins "Best Dispensary" Award Boutique dispensary chain named the area's favorite at the Phoenix Cannabis Awards Music Festival

PHOENIX, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Cannabis, Arizona's leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products announced it was named "Best Dispensary" at the Phoenix Cannabis Awards Music Festival.

The winner was determined by the results of a public vote. According to the event organizers, over 12,000 votes were received.

"The Phoenix Cannabis Awards Music Festival celebrates and rewards the best in cannabis in the Phoenix Metro area," according to the festival's website. The ceremony was created "to appreciate everyone in the Cannabis industry, with an emphasis on individuals and companies that have made a difference in the Phoenix Cannabis community."

Ronnie Kassab, President of JARS Arizona, said he is grateful for the award.

"There are a lot of top-notch dispensaries in the Phoenix area, and customers have some great choices," Kassab said. "So to be named the best among this group of friendly competitors is truly an honor. I know the owners of the other dispensaries, and I believe that everyone in the industry strives to deliver excellent customer service and a premier shopping experience," he added. "Most of all, I am extremely proud of our entire team because they truly go the extra mile to give the best service in the region."

Kassab said the company goes to great lengths to ensure its team members are the best trained in the industry, and can answer any questions to make certain that each customer gets the right products to meet their individual needs.

"We get a lot of first-time customers in our stores, so we go out of our way to be friendly, empathetic, and approachable," he commented. "Sometimes, just a smiling face can make a difference and really brighten a day."

Jars Cannabis Dispensaries are located in Phoenix at 2424 S 24th Street and in the Metrocenter at 10040 N Metro Pkwy W; plus in New River at 46639 N Black Canyon Hwy, and in Payson at 200 N Tonto Street.

About JARS Cannabis

JARS Cannabis is a multi-state operating cannabis brand and retailer operating in Arizona and Michigan. Established in 2020, JARS Cannabis has grown to collectively operate 17 storefronts. The company is community-focused and committed to providing the highest quality products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford, to ensure that the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is always easy and accessible.

