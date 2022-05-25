Haven Life Partners with Asteya to Provide Steady Monthly Term Life Insurance Benefit to Clients

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, the digital life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), has launched a new partnership with digital insurance platform, Asteya . Via the partnership, Haven Life's Haven Secure, a term life insurance product, will be available for purchase directly to consumers on the Asteya website and through Asteya's network of agent and broker partners.

Haven Life makes buying dependable and affordable term life insurance actually simple. (PRNewswire)

Asteya focuses on helping individuals insure their income for the future, so people can focus on living today. By leveraging Haven Technologies' API to fully embed the Haven Secure offering and buying process on the Asteya website, Asteya is helping individuals do just that–take the guesswork out of how much life insurance protection they need by selecting coverage that mirrors their monthly income or matches a large recurring expense (like a mortgage). Making it even more convenient is that customers–whether applying directly on the Asteya website or through an agent or broker partner–do not need to go through a medical exam to finalize coverage for Haven Secure, allowing applicants to receive a decision in minutes.

Once purchased, if the policyholder were to die within the selected term length (up to 30 years from the date of purchase), Haven Secure would provide their loved ones with a steady monthly benefit until the end of the term or five years, whichever is longer.

"Too often, individuals put off buying life insurance because of confusion around how much coverage they really need. With Haven Secure, our goal is to take away that guesswork," said Wade Seward, Head of Distribution Strategy at Haven Life. "In talking with Asteya, we realized a natural alignment in our goals–take the worry out of tomorrow to ensure you can focus on today. We're excited about helping Asteya's clients and network of agent and broker partners get that peace of mind."

"Asteya is laser focused on helping our clients cut through the complexity of the traditional insurance buying process and make sure they have the income stream they need to protect their families," said Hadi Radwan, Co-Founder at Asteya. "Haven Secure's innovative approach to providing a steady monthly benefit to clients is exactly the type of policy that will help our customers, agents and brokers achieve that promise."

For more information about Haven Secure, visit https://havensecure.havenlife.com/ . Information about how to join Asteya's partner network is available at https://www.asteya.world/partner .

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Secure is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC20DTR 0420 in certain states, including NC) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of MassMutual, Enfield, CT 06082. Policy and rider form numbers and features may vary by state and may not be available in all states.

Issuing the policy or paying its benefits depends on the applicant's insurability, based on their answers to the health questions in the application, and their truthfulness.

About Asteya

Asteya is an insurtech company whose mission is to make income insurance accessible to anyone. Asteya's goal is to support people's financial, physical, and mental health so they can focus on living. Asteya was founded in 2019 and is backed by I2BF Ventures, Capital Factory, Cap Meridian Ventures, and Northstar.vc. For more information on Asteya, its mission, and its products visit www.Asteya.world .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haven Life