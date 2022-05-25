Datadog Achieves AWS Education Competency Status

The designation recognizes Datadog's technical proficiency and success building solutions that support mission-critical workloads for educational institutions

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Competency . This status recognizes that Datadog has demonstrated technical proficiency and success in building solutions that support mission-critical workloads of customers in the higher education, K-12 primary/secondary, research and publishing sectors.

"At the Center for Translational Data, we leverage AWS to develop and operate large-scale data platforms to support research for cancer, cardiovascular disease and veterans' health, to name a few," said Bill Winslow, Director of Platform Engineering at the University of Chicago. "We operate a data ecosystem comprising over a dozen data commons that make over 10 PBs of data available to the research community. Datadog is a key component of our mission to have our data readily accessible by providing our team with the insight and visibility required to efficiently and effectively monitor our distributed and complex systems. Platform Engineering practices DevOps, SRE and SecOps, and Datadog is a critical tool to help maintain velocity while remaining accountable and responsible for the platform. We've gained incredible insight on our platform that has led to resolutions of long-standing issues (including capacity and performance)."

AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify consulting and technology partners with deep industry experience and expertise. Achieving the AWS Education Competency speaks to Datadog's place within the AWS Partner Network (APN) as a member with a history of success in providing customers specialized solutions that align with AWS architectural best practices and that support the academic experience of teachers and learners, as well as the operational needs of administrators. To receive this designation, Datadog underwent an assessment of the security, performance and reliability of its solutions and validated its deep AWS expertise.

"By delivering real-time monitoring and security capabilities for AWS workloads, we maintain uptime for educational institutions so they can provide the best experiences possible to their students, teachers and administrators," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "Our team is proud to support these institutions and help them achieve their goals by leveraging the agility of the cloud."

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

