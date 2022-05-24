Heather Morgan Joins Hilco Corporate Finance as Director of Capital Solutions

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance (HCF) is pleased to announce that Heather Morgan has joined as Director of Capital Solutions. In this new role, Ms. Morgan will be responsible for originating corporate finance and capital markets transactions for Hilco Global, with a focus on the commercial and industrial sector.

Ms. Morgan brings almost 20 years business development experience in her tenure of her professional career. She has been responsible for managing client portfolios, developing strategic relationships, negotiating contract terms and conditions, loan originations, and underwriting and financial analysis for all types of commercial credit needs.

Prior to joining Hilco Global, Ms. Morgan most recently worked as National Director in Restructuring, Bankruptcy, and Insolvency for Ritchie Bros. and prior to that, she worked at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Vice President holding various roles throughout her tenure. She brings 13 years of banking and finance experience followed by six years in the valuation and monetization of assets including acquisition, private treaty transactions, and straight liquidation negotiations. Ms. Morgan has extensive experience and proven success in business development.

"We are so thrilled to have Heather join the Hilco Global family. With her two decades of experience and relationship building in the financial services industry, she will be a tremendous asset to our team," said Thomas Greco, CEO of Hilco Commercial Industrial.

Ms. Morgan is a founding member of Women's L.I.N.K. and a proud volunteer for both the IRESQ and Casa de Amparo community groups. She is also a member of and has previously held leadership positions with the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and is a continued member of the Secured Finance Network, the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI), and the International Women's Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation (IWIRC).

About Hilco Corporate Finance:

Hilco Corporate Finance LLC is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA (www.finra.com) and SIPC (www.sipc.org). Hilco Corporate Finance specializes in merger and acquisition advisory services, debt advisory services, private capital raising and strategic advice on mid-market transactions. Hilco Global is an independent and diversified financial services company with a strong track record of maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global is comprised of twenty specialized business unit's that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value.

About Hilco Global :

Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

