SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

DENVER, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) intends to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and plans to post investor presentations to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com before market open on June 1, 2022 and June 23, 2022.

June 1, 2022 – Wells Fargo Energy Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will be meeting with investors in one-on-one settings. The event will not be webcast.

June 7, 2022 – RBC Energy Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will host a breakout session at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will not be webcast.

June 8, 2022 – BofA Securities Energy Credit Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will not be webcast.

June 23, 2022 – J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "intends to" and "plans to" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, the expectation that the Company will participate in certain events and post presentations in accordance with these events. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this presentation. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by applicable securities laws.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

