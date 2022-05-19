WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER INTRODUCES ALL-NEW PASSION FRUIT FLAVOR AND BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE SUMMER BERRY

With expanded distribution nationwide, these flavor innovations coincide with the brand's new "Water Down Nothing" campaign - giving consumers a full-flavor taste of summer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic fruit flavors and lively carbonation, today announced its all-new Passion Fruit sparkling water and the long-awaited return of its Summer Berry, both as limited-time-only (LTO) offerings for the summer. These launches come on the heels of significant gains in retail distribution for the brand. In addition, Waterloo officially debuts its new creative campaign, Water Down Nothing, bringing to life the full-flavor sparkling waters that the brand is known for.

The refreshing new Passion Fruit flavor is tropical perfection – delightfully bright with an aroma that lures you into a tropical burst of fruit flavors. "An island vacation with relaxing, tropical vibes was our inspiration. Over the course of 10 months, we meticulously crafted our flavor, full of fresh-ripe, true-to-fruit and zingy-tart notes. Once we dialed in the earthy notes, we arrived at a bright, layered and complex tropical flavor with a fruity aroma – perfectly balanced and refreshing to drink wherever you are," said Adam Price, SVP of Operations and Flavor Development Lead at Waterloo. The Passion Fruit sparkling water will be available at retailers nationwide beginning this month, including Whole Foods, HEB, Central Market, select regions of Costco, and Hy-Vee, through the summer only. Waterloo has also developed new recipes featuring its Passion Fruit, including the zesty Passion Mango Chili Refresher and the tropical Passion Guava Coconut Whip.

Consumers are also "berry" excited that the fan-favorite Summer Berry flavor is making its sweet nationwide return to shelves this summer. Refreshingly bright, flavorful and aromatic, the blend of true-to-fruit berry notes says "summer fun" every day, in its red, white and blue packaging. Like all Waterloo flavors, including the new Passion Fruit, Summer Berry is free of calories, sugar and sweeteners. All flavors are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward authentic fruit-inspired taste and aroma for an overall clean, crisp, and refreshing experience that supports healthy, active lifestyles. This best-seller will remain available on ecommerce platforms and return in-store to Whole Foods, Target, select Kroger divisions, Natural Grocers and many more retailers through the summer. In addition, Summer Berry is a fun mixer in Waterloo's refreshing Summer Berry Daquiri and Sangria Slushie recipes.

The brand's full-flavor artistry has also inspired Waterloo's new creative campaign, Water Down Nothing. It highlights Waterloo as a refreshing change from the usual. "This campaign was inspired by our fans. We hear and see them every day – all in on living life at full flavor. They are who they are, unapologetically themselves, and they aim to enjoy life to the fullest," said Kathy Maurella, Chief Marketing Officer at Waterloo. "At Waterloo, we are equally unapologetic about creating uniquely refreshing sparkling waters with full-out flavor. Like our fans, we Water Down Nothing."

The campaign was created by advertising agency, Agent A, and directed by award-winning film and music video director, Scott Cudmore. Cudmore is best known for his work with celebrities, professional sports leagues, some of the largest consumer brands and more. Consumers will be able to spot the new campaign across the US, on paid and organic social, video/display ads, in-store shopper marketing programs and retail displays.

Waterloo also continues to gain distribution, building on the brand's exceptional growth. It received national authorization in all Safeway Albertson banners, now including Vons and Jewel-Osco. The brand has also increased its distribution at leading national retailers (including Target, Kroger, Costco, Walmart and Walgreens), at key regional retailers (including HEB, Harris Teeter and Hy-Vee) and on ecommerce platforms (GoPuff), plus gained new distribution in the Grocery channel, including Smart & Final and Save Mart/Lucky. "The momentum behind Waterloo, with sales growth five times the category rate in 2022 and our continued distribution growth, is proof of consumers demanding sparkling waters that deliver a unique, full-out flavor experience and of retailers seeking differentiated products like ours that drive category growth," said Jason Shiver, Waterloo CEO.

