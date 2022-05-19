United Opens Its Largest Club in the Country

New, 30,000 sq.-ft. United ClubSM at Newark Liberty International Airport offers more modern United brand experience with views of the Manhattan skyline, close to 500 seats, spa-like shower suites and a barista-staffed coffee shop

Opening comes just before Memorial Day, one of the busiest travel weekends of the year

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced the opening of its new, nearly 30,000 square-foot United Club location at Newark Liberty International Airport, offering travelers a modern design, enhanced amenities and culinary offerings, locally-sourced art and furniture pieces and views of the Manhattan skyline. Located in Terminal C3 near gate C123, this club is the largest club in United's network, and is opening just in time for the Memorial Day holiday, which the airline expects will be one of its busiest travel weekends so far this year.

New, 30,000 sq.-ft. United Club(SM) at Newark Liberty International Airport offers more modern United brand experience with views of the Manhattan skyline, close to 500 seats, spa-like shower suites and a barista-staffed coffee shop. (PRNewswire)

"As more and more customers return to the skies, United is committed to delivering a superior customer experience on and off the plane, especially in increasingly crowded airports," said Aaron McMillan, United's managing director of hospitality and planning. "Our new Newark Club location is carefully designed with the customer at the forefront with thoughtful touches like murals and décor that reflect the local community. This design theme and commitment to creating a locally-inspired experience will set the precedent for future club openings and renovations across our network."

The Newark United Club location features a new design and reflects a modern take on the United Club experience. It showcases many firsts for the club, as well as existing premium offering, including the following:

The largest club in our network: The club features more than 480 seats across spaces for lounging, working, private dining and socializing.

Spa-like showers: Members can freshen-up in one of the six, spa-like shower suites at Newark , stocked with Sunday Riley products.

Coffee shop experience: Staffed by a barista ready to prepare their favorite hand-crafted drinks, flyers can get inspired at the full-service coffee bar, featuring illy signature blend of 100 percent Arabica beans, in addition to culinary offerings in all United Clubs, like complimentary beverages and snacks.

Modern, Newark -inspired design: Flyers can enjoy unmatched views of the Manhattan skyline amidst locally-sourced furniture pieces and décor, as well as the new design and color scheme that will be rolled-out in future new and refurbished clubs. The space also includes modern amenities, like self-scan entry for quick access and free, high-speed Wi-Fi.

Sustainable, green materials: As part of the airline's sustainability commitment, the Club is designed with sustainable materials and features, such as WaterSense-rated fixtures, enhanced indoor air quality, green cleaning and more.

Additionally, in collaboration with The Newark Museum of Art and Gallery Aferro, the new club location prominently features two murals created by local artists, Gilbert Hsiao and Dahlia Elsayed. Inspired by the musical legacy in the Newark area and United's iconic history, Hsiao's mural, located in the club's entryway, is a deceptively simple, eye-catching piece featuring dots and circles to represent abstract beats in space as well as nod to the United globe. Elsayed's artwork, situated in the club's lounge, is an abstract and textural piece, referencing Arshile Gorky's famous 1936-67 murals at EWR, with imagery inclusive of built and natural environments of the New York / New Jersey area.

"The Newark Museum of Art is honored to be a part of this remarkable tribute to our community and our city," said Linda Harrison, The Newark Museum of Art's director and CEO. "May these tremendous artworks inspire and remind our residents and visitors of Newark's role as a cultural hub for artistic excellence and community cultivation. We are so proud to contribute to this exciting unveiling and pay homage to our special city with these two extraordinary works of art."

"Artists like Gilbert Hsiao and Dahlia Elsayed have a gift, which is to make the world new for us over and over again," said Emma Wilcox, Gallery Aferro's co-founder. "Gallery Aferro is thrilled to see these acclaimed alumni of our residency and fellowship program gain a new global audience of travelers with this project."

The Newark United Club location is the first of a series of United Club locations to open with the new club design and amenities. It's part of United's ongoing commitment to renovate and introduce new United Club locations throughout its network and provide a more modern United brand experience. For more information on United Club locations, visit united.com/unitedclub.

To download United Airlines visuals, visit here.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Airlines