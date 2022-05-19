Transform Materials Announces Key Senior Management Appointments

Hiring of Noelle Grainger as chief financial officer, Amber Dolman as general counsel and VP of strategy, and promotion of Kenn Flessner to chief operating officer further strengthens company's capabilities

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Materials, a sustainable chemical company that uses microwave plasma technology to convert natural gas into acetylene and hydrogen, has appointed Noelle Grainger as chief financial officer, Amber Dolman as general counsel and VP of strategy, and Kenn Flessner as chief operating officer.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have Noelle and Amber come on board to support our growth as we progress plans for multiple commercial-scale plants," said David Soane Ph.D., founder and CEO of Transform Materials. "Additionally, I am pleased to announce the promotion of Kenn Flessner to COO. He has played a key role in several recent milestones and has been critical to the execution of various strategic initiatives."

Ms. Grainger joins from J.P. Morgan, bringing more than 28 years of relevant experience in equities, investments, and financial analysis with deep relationships in the investment banking and investor communities. Ms. Grainger held a variety of senior leadership roles during her tenure at J.P. Morgan, most recently as Global Head of Equity Research for J.P. Morgan's Corporate & Investment Bank. Under her leadership, J.P. Morgan's Equity Research teams achieved multiple #1 rankings from investor clients in the Institutional Investor and Greenwich Associates surveys. During her tenure as Head of U.S. Equity Research she was named Wall Street's "Best Analyst" by Greenwich Associates/Bloomberg. Prior to her leadership roles, Ms. Grainger was a senior equity analyst for nearly 10 years. She holds a BS from Boston College's Carroll School of Management.

"I am thrilled to join Transform Material's leadership team and lead the finance organization and investor engagement at this critical stage of our growth," said Noelle Grainger, CFO of Transform Materials. "Transform's proprietary technology brings unparalleled modularity, scalability, sustainability, and cost competitiveness to the production of clean acetylene and hydrogen, positioning Transform Materials as an innovator and leader in the decarbonization of chemical and industrial processes. I am eager to contribute to the commercialization and scale-up of this exceptional mission-based business."

Prior to joining Transform Materials, Ms. Dolman was a partner at Goodwin Procter where she worked for 18 years advising companies and investors on a variety of public and private transactions and ongoing matters. While at Goodwin, Ms. Dolman co-founded and co-chaired the firms Fintech practice and was named 'Top Women of the Law' and a 'Super Lawyers Rising Star.' Ms. Dolman earned her BA in Economics and Political Science from the University of Western Ontario and her JD from Georgetown University Law Center.

"I'm very excited to be moving in house at such a pivotal time for the company," said Amber Dolman, general counsel and VP of strategy for Transform Materials. "Transform has put together an incredible team of scientists and business professionals and I'm looking forward to being part of the next stage for the company."

Mr. Flessner has more than 30 years of experience and demonstrated success in managing supply networks including plant builds, production and plant management, transport and logistics, supply chain planning, procurement, and investment strategy. Before joining Transform Materials, Mr. Flessner led end-to-end supply chain activities for Givaudan's fragrance business in the Americas, including oversight of the world's largest fragrance compounding factory. Prior to that he led operating activities for all Linde America businesses, driving $2.5 billion in sales for the leading global supplier of industrial and specialty gases. Mr. Flessner holds an MBA in Finance from NYU's Stern School of Business, as well as a BS in Chemical Engineering from Drexel University.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the continued growth at Transform as we transition the company to full commercial operations," said Kenn Flessner, COO of Transform Materials. "I look forward to working with Noelle, Amber and the rest of the management team to execute on our business plan."

About Transform Materials

Transform Materials LLC was founded in 2014 by scientist and serial entrepreneur David Soane, Ph.D. During six years of sustained R&D, the company has developed a ground-breaking technology that uses microwave-generated plasma to energize natural gas to form acetylene and hydrogen without any CO2 emissions, offering a substitute for the legacy processes in the chemical industry that generates impurities and form greenhouse gases. Complementing its contributions to chemical manufacturing, Transform's technology also produces hydrogen and acetylene in an energy-efficient way to address an important need in the burgeoning fuel cell and chemical industry. Transform's systems are compact and modular, thus readily scalable to match customer needs, whether for large plants or small industrial applications, integrating with existing systems and architecture to minimize adoption costs. Transform's patented technology platform initiates a green revolution in the utilization of natural gas, converting this abundant resource into acetylene and hydrogen without requiring combustion or energy-intensive electrolysis. To learn more, visit transformmaterials.com.

