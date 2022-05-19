Tencent Music Entertainment Group Partners with Embassy of France in China on Collaborative Music Album

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced a partnership with the Embassy of France in China to launch a collaborative cross-border music album, Mosaïque. The album is available on TME platforms including QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music, and leading global streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Amazon.

The cross-border collaborative album includes 11 singles produced by 21 emerging artists from China and France, covering various music genres, including pop music, hip-hop, electronic music, and others. Breaking the boundaries of cultures and genres, the musicians jointly completed the songs online, creating brand new styles of music. The album represents a deepened connection between musicians from different cultural backgrounds that aims to bring a distinguished listening experience of co-creation in music to the global audience.

"Through this collaboration with French indie musicians, we not only gained a better understanding of French music culture, but also created new possibilities for our own music," Wild Tale, a rock band from Tencent Musician Platform, said in an interview.

French duo Ours Samplus said, "There are multiple unexpected benefits from such collaboration and it inspired us to step out of our comfort zone. We totally enjoyed the process."

As a leading player in China's music industry, TME focuses on its dual engine content-and-platform strategy which aims to create value for the whole music ecosystem. TME has been leveraging and exploring high-quality platforms and resources to support China's indie musicians, and bring local artists international opportunities to realize the global impact of Chinese music. Last year, TME partnered with Apple Music on global streaming and in April 2022, TME announced a new service to enable musicians on Tencent Musician Platform to distribute musical works, with one single click, to over 150 popular global platforms. With these efforts, TME has empowered musicians through end-to-end service in music creation, overseas distribution and promotion, bringing them to a broader stage and making their voices heard around the world. Moreover, TME has helped musicians to increase their income through multiple incentive plans.

In the future, TME will continue to promote cultural exchange between global artists and improve the quality of domestic original content production, supporting musicians with all the products and services of the Tencent Musician Platform to achieve their dreams.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Media Contact

TME.PR@icrinc.com

+1 (646) 992-2986

View original content:

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group