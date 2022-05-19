Nayax Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Grew 50% Year-Over-Year to $34.1 Million

Recurring Revenue Grew 67% Year-Over-Year

Reaffirms Mid-Term Revenue Growth Target of 35%

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Q1 marked another quarter of strong revenue performance with revenue growth of 50% over the prior year quarter. Our revenue performance was once again driven by higher recurring revenues. Recurring revenues, comprised of SaaS subscription revenue and processing fees, grew 67% over the prior year quarter and now represent 66% of our total revenue. Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our mid-term revenue growth target of 35% based on our strong results, higher recurring revenue, and the visibility we see from the growing backlog of orders." said Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

"We continued to see excellent adoption of our platform and solutions as we expanded our customer base to 34,000 at the end of the quarter, growing 62% over the prior year quarter, and significantly grew both the number of transactions processed and the value of transactions. These results are a testament to the strength of our business model and the execution of our growth opportunities as the accelerating acceptance for cashless payments plays out across the world."

Nayax reports in U.S dollars and according to IFRS

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $34.1 million , an increase of 50% over Q1 2021.

Recurring revenue from monthly SaaS and processing fees grew 67% compared to Q1 2021.

Recurring revenue represented 66% of total revenue in Q1 2022 compared to 59% of total revenue in Q1 2021.

Added 36,000 managed and connected devices during the quarter, for a total of 553,000 devices, driven by growing customer demand and execution of our market expansion strategy. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the number of managed and connected devices in Q1 2021.

The number of processed transactions grew 87% over Q1 2021 to 269 million.

Transaction value increased 99% from prior year quarter to $489 million .

Q1 gross margin decreased in comparison to prior year quarter, due to the cost increase as a result of the global shortage in components, but improved to 38% from 35% in Q4 2022. This improvement in gross margin was achieved by various actions designed to reduce the ongoing disruption caused by the global shortage in components. As a result, the gross margin improvement was largely due to a better cost structure achieved in Q1 compared to Q4.

Gross profit reached $13 million , an increase of 2% over Q1 2021.

Operating expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, as well as depreciation and amortization amounted to $21.4 million , an increase of 72% over Q1 2021. This reflects an increase of our investment in talent acquisition, customer base expansion and product innovation. Other investments included higher go-to-market expenses and enhanced infrastructure to support our global growth as we gain scale and become a much larger company.

Operating loss was $9 million , compared to an operating loss of $2 million in Q1 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $3.3 million compared to breakeven in Q1 2021 largely due to higher cost of goods sold as a result of global component shortage and an increase in operating expenses from strategic investments mentioned above that support our growth strategy. On a like for like basis, excluding Q1.22bonus expenses for non-sales employees that was introduced in Q3 2021 and excluding the impact of product costs, Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA would have been negative $0.3 million .

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $9.8 million , or ($0.0299) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million , or ($0.0088) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021.

IFRS Results ($M) Revenue Breakdown Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change (%) Recurring - SaaS & Payment Processing 22.5 13.5 67.1% POS Devices 11.6 9.3 24.7% Total Revenue 34.1 22.8 49.6%

Nayax generates revenue from the sale of its POS devices, a monthly subscription fee for access to our SaaS solutions and payment processing fees for transactions made at the point-of-sale and through our global platform.

The Company provides payment processing and business operations software solutions and services through its global cashless payment platform. In Q1 2022, the Company recorded strong growth in its recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing, reflecting 66% of total revenue. This increase in recurring revenue represents growth in both the number of transactions processed through our devices as well as an increase in transaction value. This is contributed by our growing install base of managed and connected devices as well as the continued rapid adoption of cashless payments by consumers.

First Quarter Business Highlights

Expanded our customer base, adding 4,000 new customers across our global footprint, bringing our total customer base to 34,000, as of March 31, 2022 , growing 13% over Q1 2021.

Dollar-based net retention rate remain strong and increased to 140% compared to 137% for full year 2021 and 104% in Q1 2021.

Showcased its new product innovation, Easifit , at the National Automatic Merchandising Association ( NAMA ) in April. EasiFit is a simple, smart solution to enable cash and cashless payments with VPOS touch. With this solution, Nayax simplifies the acceptance of cash and cashless transactions from a single location on an operator's machine.

Expanded our international presence in attractive growth markets for cashless payments. The announced partnerships in April with both American Express and Network International provides us an increase in market presence in the UK, and EEA , and landfall in the UAE . The continued successful execution of our geographic expansion will help us acquire new customers and leverage our increasing scale.

Key Performance Indicators Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change (%) Total Transaction Value ($m) 489 246 99% Number of Transactions (millions) 269 144 87% Take Rate % (Payments) (*) 2.49% 2.43% 2% Managed and Connected devices 553,000 402,000 37.6%

(*) Take Rate % - Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. It is calculated by dividing the total dollar transaction value by the company's processing revenue in the same quarter.

Outlook

Looking ahead, we are very excited about our strong long-term growth drivers and the large market opportunities. In the near term, we expect to continue to see disruption in supply chain which will delay immediate improvements in hardware gross margin of our POS devices due to the global shortage in components.

Our durable business model is demonstrated by our diverse customer base, verticals, and geographies. With strong secular tailwind and with our industry-leading net revenue retention rate, we believe we have a clear opportunity to drive revenue growth in the future

Mid-Term Outlook

We are reaffirming our mid-term revenue projection of $220 million, driven by organic growth and strategic M&A. We are also reaffirming the growth rate target of 35% in the medium term, with customer growth, increased market penetration and continued expansion of our platform serving as the main growth drivers.

Long-Term Outlook

Gross margin in the long-term is expected to reach 50% by providing leasing options for IoT POS and by growing the SaaS and payment processing revenue segments.

Our long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance is set around 30%.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Use and Definitions of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted under International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, this press release and the accompanying tables contains a non-IFRS financial measures, including, adjusted EBITDA. We use Adjusted EBITDA to supplement financial information presented on an IFRS basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our IFRS results allows management and our board of directors to more fully understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and helps management project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare IFRS-based financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before other income (expense), interest income (expense), foreign exchange gain (loss), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude the effects of share-based compensation expense and certain nonrecurring expenses that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations, consisting primarily of Equity method investee expenses and other indirect charges associated with our initial public offering. We believe Adjusted

EBITDA provides our investors with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

We use non-IFRS measures in conjunction with IFRS measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance. There are limitations to the use of the non-IFRS measures presented in this press release. Our non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies; other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-IFRS measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view our non-IFRS measures in conjunction with IFRS financial measures. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA please see the tables included at the end of this press release.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 8 global offices, over 600 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



March 31 December

31

2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Audited)

U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents 64,752 13,291 87,332 Short-term bank deposits 6,618 90 48 Restricted cash transferable to customers for





Processing activity 33,054 15,415 23,695 Receivables in respect of processing activity 19,583 8,568 14,395 Trade receivable, net 20,034 12,793 19,338 Inventory 9,941 4,600 7,691 Other current assets 3,289 1,397 3,549 Total current assets 157,271 56,154 156,048







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Long-term bank deposits 1,121 799 1,033 Other long-term assets 7,277 300 1,252 Investment in associate 7,871 - 8,372 Right-of-use assets, net 5,348 4,579 5,275 Property and equipment, net 6,056 5,160 6,225 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 39,313 35,380 37,801 Deferred income tax - 241 - Total non-current assets 66,986 46,459 59,958 TOTAL ASSETS 224,257 102,613 216,006









NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)



March 31 December

31

2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Audited)

U.S. dollars in thousands LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Short-term bank credit - 11,490 - Current maturities of long-term bank loans 1,156 2,150 2,406 Loans from shareholders - 5,400 - Current maturities of loans from others and other long-term liabilities 2,851 3,951 3,600 Current maturities of leases liabilities 1,547 1,235 1,502 Payables in respect of processing activity 57,857 29,624 42,826 Deferred consideration and liability for option arrangement in business combination - 5,829 - Trade payables 10,297 8,488 9,136 Other payables 12,436 6,199 10,718 Total current liabilities 86,144 74,366 70,188







NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term bank loans 2,418 4,589 2,760 Long-term loans from others and other long-term liabilities 3,743 5,182 4,299 Post-employment benefit obligations, net 579 888 602 Lease liabilities 5,261 4,686 5,393 Deferred income taxes 1,012 980 1,088 Total non-current liabilities 13,013 16,325 14,142 TOTAL LIABILITIES 99,157 90,691 84,330







EQUITY:





Equity attributed to parent company's shareholders:





Share capital 8 7 8 Additional paid in capital 150,460 16,689 150,366 Capital reserves 9,849 8,918 9,999 Accumulated deficit (35,217) (15,152) (28,697) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the company 125,100 10,462 131,676 Non-controlling interest - 1,460 - TOTAL EQUITY 125,100 11,922 131,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 224,257 102,613 216,006

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





Three months

ended March 31 Year ended

December 31



2022 2021 2021



(Unaudited) (Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands

Note (Excluding loss per share data)









Revenues 4 34,132 22,774 119,134 Cost of revenues

(21,039) (12,273) (70,970) Gross Profit

13,093 10,501 48,164









Research and development expenses

(5,594) (3,300) (19,040) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(14,825) (8,316) (45,379) Depreciation and amortization in respect of technology and

capitalized development costs

(1,045) (878) (3,810) Other expenses, net

- (161) (1,879) Equity method investee

(501) - (538) Loss from ordinary operations

(8,872) (2,154) (22,482)









Finance expenses, net

(858) (84) (1,655) Loss before taxes on income

(9,730) (2,238) (24,137)









Tax benefit (expense)

(50) 56 (632) Loss for the period

(9,780) (2,182) (24,769)









Attribution of loss for the period:







To shareholders of the Company

(9,780) (2,176) (24,763) To non-controlling interests

- (6) (6) Total

(9,780) (2,182) (24,769)









Loss per share attributed to shareholders of the

Company:







Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.0299) (0.0088) (0.0820)











NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three months ended

March 31 Year ended

December 31

2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Audited)









U.S. dollars in thousands Loss for the period (9,780) (2,182) (24,769)







Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period:













Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:





Gain from remeasurement of liabilities (net) in respect of





post-employment benefit obligations - - 431 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:





Gain (loss) from translation of financial statements of foreign

activities (150) (384) 87 Total comprehensive loss for the period (9,930) (2,566) (24,251)















Attribution of total comprehensive loss for the period:





To shareholders of the Company (9,930) (2,496) (24,181) To non-controlling interests - (70) (70) Total comprehensive loss for the period (9,930) (2,566) (24,251)

















NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

Share

capital Additional paid in capital Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations Other capital reserves Foreign currency translation reserve Accumulated

deficit Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands



















Balance at January 1, 2022 (audited) 8 150,366 102 9,503 394 (28,697) 131,676 - 131,676 Changes in the three months ended March

31, 2022 (unaudited):

















Loss for the period - - - - - (9,780) (9,780) - (9,780) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (150) - (150) - (150) Employee options exercised * 94 - - - - 94 - 94 Share-based compensation - - - - - 3,260 3,260 - 3,260 Balance at March 31, 2022 (unaudited) 8 150,460 102 9,503 244 (35,217) 125,100 - 125,100







































Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited) 7 16,689 (329) 9,324 243 (13,433) 12,501 - 12,501 Changes in the three months ended March

31, 2021 (unaudited):

















Loss for the period - - - - - (2,176) (2,176) (6) (2,182) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (320) - (320) (64) (384) Non-controlling interests from business combination - - - - - - - 1,530 1,530 Share-based compensation - - - - - 457 457 - 457 Balance at March 31, 2021 (unaudited) 7 16,689 (329) 9,324 (77) (15,152) 10,462 1,460 11,922



















(*) Represents an amount lower than $1 thousand.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)



Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company





Share

capital Additional paid in capital Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations Other capital reserves Foreign currency translation reserve Accumulated

deficit Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands



















Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited) 7 16,689 (329) 9,324 243 (13,433) 12,501 - 12,501 Changes in 2021 (audited):

















Loss for the year - - - - - (24,763) (24,763) (6) (24,769) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 431 - 151 - 582 (64) 518 Non-controlling interests from business combination - - - - - - - 1,530 1,530 IPO 1 132,559 - - - - 132,560 - 132,560 Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - 205 - - 205 (1,460) (1,255) Business combination under common control - - - (26) - - (26) - (26) Employee options exercised * 1,118 - - - - 1,118 - 1,118 Share-based compensation - - - - - 9,499 9,499 - 9,499 Balance at December 31, 2021 (audited) 8 150,366 102 9,503 394 (28,697) 131,676 - 131,676



















(*) Represents an amount lower than $1 thousand.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





Three months

ended March 31 Year ended

December 31



2022 2021 2021



(Unaudited) (Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss for the period

(9,780) (2,182) (24,769) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

operations (see Appendix A)

6,834 5,927 11,963 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(2,946) 3,745 (12,806)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capitalized development costs

(2,862) (1,731) (6,059) Acquisition of property and equipment

(189) (523) (2,637) Investments in associates

- - (6,449) Loans repaid by (extended to) shareholders

- (118) 61 Increase in bank deposits

(6,678) (5) (352) Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

- 102 418 Payment of deferred consideration with respect to business

combinations

- (300) (7,335) Interest received

- 1 2 Investments in financial assets

(5,672) - (446) Proceeds from sub-lessee

- 78 158 Net cash used in investing activities

(15,401) (2,496) (22,639)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Initial public offering (IPO)

- - 132,560 Interest paid

(141) (266) (630) Changes in short-term bank credit

- 338 (11,393) Royalties paid in respect to government assistance plans

- (55) (199) Transactions with non-controlling interests

(186) - (1,069) Repayment of long-term bank loans

(1,463) (414) (1,971) Repayment of long-term loans from others

(942) (446) (2,175) Receipt of loans from shareholders

- 5,400 8,900 Repayment of loans from shareholders

- - (8,900) Decrease in other long-term liabilities

(75) (72) (295) Employee options exercised

91 - 718 Principal lease payments

(451) (317) (1,406) Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities

(3,167) 4,168 114,140









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(21,514) 5,417 78,695 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at Beginning of period

87,332 8,195 8,195 Gains (losses) from exchange differences on cash and cash

equivalents

(1,279) (315) 626 Gains (losses) from translation of cash and cash equivalents

of foreign activity

213 (6) (184) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

64,752 13,291 87,332











NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)





Three months

ended March 31 Year ended

December 31



2022 2021 2021



(Unaudited) (Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands Appendix A – adjustments to reconcile net loss to net

cash provided by operations:

















Adjustments in respect of:







Depreciation and amortization

2,004 1,672 7,198 Post-employment benefit obligations, net

(23) (6) 139 Deferred taxes

(54) (74) 25 Finance expenses, net

954 130 269 Expenses in respect of long-term employee benefits

50 46 193 Share in losses of associate company

501 - 538 Long-term deferred income

(26) - (26) Expenses in respect of share-based compensation

3,102 373 8,850 Total adjustments

6,508 2,141 17,186









Changes in operating asset and liability items:







Decrease (increase) in restricted cash transferable to

customers for processing activity

(9,359) 2,751 (5,529) Increase in receivables from processing activity

(5,188) (1,357) (5,429) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,067) 1,104 (5,136) Decrease (increase) in other current assets

263 632 (1,352) Decrease (increase) in inventory

(2,248) 436 (2,631) Increase in payables in respect of processing activity

15,036 2,443 13,832 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

946 (2,658) (3,775) Increase in other payables

1,943 435 4,797 Total changes in operating asset and liability items

326 3,786 (5,223) Total adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

provided by operations

6,834 5,927 11,963



















Appendix B – Information regarding investing and

financing activities not involving cash flows:

















Purchase of property and equipment in credit

178 - 118 Acquisition of right-of-use assets through lease liabilities, net

380 74 1,428 Share based compensation costs attributed to development

activities, capitalized as intangible assets

158 497 649 Exercised options recognized under other receivables

3 - 400











IFRS to Non-IFRS



Quarter ended as of (U.S. dollars in thousands)

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Loss for the year -9,780 -2,182 Finance expense, net 858 84 Tax (Benefit) expense 50 -56 Depreciation and amortization 2,004 1,672 EBITDA -6,868 -482 Share-based compensation 3,102 373 IPO related expenses - 161 Equity method investee 501 - Adjusted EBITDA -3,265 52

(*) Excluding (i) product costs increase due to global components shortage and (ii) bonus plan for non-sales employees that was introduced in Q3 2021, Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA improved to a negative $0.3M.

