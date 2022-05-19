Cole Haan Launches the 4.ZERØGRAND Regatta Boat Shoe -- For Life On and Off the Water

This summer, the brand invites everyone into the clubhouse with innovative new performance boating footwear.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan , the iconic American performance lifestyle brand and retailer, announces its entry into performance boating footwear with the launch of its most recent innovation: the 4.ZERØGRAND Regatta Boat Shoe.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9021353-cole-haan-spring-4-zerogrand-collection/

Throughout the Spring and Summer seasons, Cole Haan is introducing products that echo its 'Cole Haan Clubhouse' ethos—celebrating the spirit of the sporting life in the company of friends. Cole Haan is expanding its offering through its new performance footwear meant for golf, tennis and, now for the first time: Boating.

To truly feel the wind in your sails, the 4.ZERØGRAND Regatta Boat Shoe features a breathable mesh upper crafted from 100% recycled ocean polyester, which is recycled from collected ocean plastic. Underfoot, the integrated Tidalflow™ technology provides port to starboard midsole drainage and a perforated anatomical insole—helping to keep feet from getting waterlogged even in the most demanding waters. The Regatta also keeps you topside through its Anchortrac™ outsole system providing extra traction in dry, wet, or gale force conditions.

"This Summer, we're inviting everyone to relax with some friendly competition on greens, on courts, and on the water with family and friends. We're delighted to extend our special alchemy of all day performance and style to sailors, yachtsmen, and yachtswomen in search of their own endless summers. The Regatta boat shoe looks great and performs even better, whether you're readying and coming about, tying an Estar Stopper, or headed aft for another beverage," said David Maddocks, Brand President, Cole Haan.

The 4.ZERØGRAND Regatta Boat Shoe offers a boat load of performance, style, and versatility—qualities Cole Haan fans have expected from the brand for nearly a century. Using the brand's signature Grand 36Ø Design & Engineering System, the 4.ZERØGRAND Regatta Boat Shoe was designed with both performance and wearability in mind. That meant prioritizing steady traction, ideal fit, and an exceptionally responsive mesh upper for breathability.

"We have been redefining footwear for nearly a century and we always seek to bring innovative products to market. Our first foray into performance boating footwear is no different," adds Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer, Cole Haan. "Our goal was to provide boaters a performance product to confidently take the helm and do it in style."

The Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND Regatta Boat Shoe is available at ColeHaan.com, as well as in US retail locations and select International Cole Haan stores starting today, May 19, 2022. It has been designed for both men and women. And, they are priced at $140 USD.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

For more information, contact:

Autumn Communications

colehaan@autumncommunications.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cole Haan