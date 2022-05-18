UVision360 Enhances Corporate Operations to Reflect a Changing Business Climate

Names new VP of Commercial Development

RALEIGH, N.C., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UVision360, Inc., an innovative FEMTech company, announces today that they have made a series of changes aimed at enhancing its corporate operations and improve business development.

Effective immediately, UVision360 will be doing business as LUMINELLE, to better reflect the Company's product platform and pipeline, and it has appointed Lynn Moore as Vice President, Commercial Development, a new position.

"We are excited about the opportunity we have to advance access and the standard of care for women" said LUMINELLE CEO Allison London Brown. "The enhancements that we have made to our LUMINELLE platform since receiving FDA clearance and the addition of Ms. Moore to lead the commercialization of our pipeline and expand our footprint, were needed to ensure physicians and their patients have the latest medical advancements possible. We have also made some additions to our back office to help streamline internal operations and provide more efficient business processes."

Ms. Moore has over 13 years of diverse sales and distribution experience in the scientific equipment, instrumentation, and laboratory consumables markets. She is responsible for the leadership of all commercial operations, including hiring LUMINELLE's lead generation and sales team, contract management and the commercial expansion of existing and future LUMINELLE products. She earned both her B.S. in Textile Chemistry and her M.S. in Polymer Chemistry from North Carolina State University, with additional studies in Statistics and Economics.

During Q3 of 2021, LUMINELLE received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to market the patented LUMINELLE 360° Bx (Biopsy) RotoSheath which expands the capability of the LUMINELLE® SUSTAINE System. The LUMINELLE 360° Bx RotoSheath, combined with the LUMINELLE System, is the first and only integrated directed biopsy device, enabling simplified one-device uterine and urologic biopsies, all with visualization – see, diagnose and sample. The LUMINELLE SUSTAINE System is an endoscopic platform bringing operating room capabilities affordably to physician offices, so uterine and urologic diagnosis and treatment can be easily completed with visualization.

About LUMINELLE

LUMINELLE (UVision360, Inc.) is dedicated to advancing access to care for women by transitioning procedures from the operating room to their physician's office. The company has created the LUMINELLE SUSTAINE System, a simplified, compact, and modular endoscopic system employing the latest in high‐tech optics and interchangeable accessories to meet the needs of physicians and patients. More information about the LUMINELLE SUSTAINE System can be found by visiting www.luminelle360.com

