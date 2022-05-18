Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition Adds a New Dimension to Gaming

Acer brings glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming with SpatialLabs TrueGame

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition brings glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming, supporting over 50+ modern and classic titles at launch

Featuring up to 12th Gen Intel ® Core ™ i9 processors and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 3080 Laptop GPUs, the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is a beast of a gaming laptop

The Predator Triton 300 SE features a thin chassis with up to [1] 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs

Predator XB273K LV and Acer Nitro XV272U RV 27-inch gaming monitors feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and are TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®-certified

TAIPEI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop, bringing glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming. Through the SpatialLabs TrueGame application, it will support over 50 popular games at launch, and support for additional titles will be added on a continuous basis moving forwards.

Alongside the 3D gaming laptop, Acer also announced the Predator Triton 300 SE thin gaming laptop, and the Predator XB273K LV and Acer Nitro XV272U RV gaming monitors.

"We're excited to add a new dimension to gaming with the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, enabling industry-leading glasses-free stereoscopic 3D gaming," said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "By integrating our SpatialLabs technology with our Predator gaming laptops, we hope to create a new category of immersive gaming experiences."

Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition — 3D Gaming Laptop

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) is a powerful gaming laptop that enables glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D gaming experiences. With the SpatialLabs TrueGame application, gamers can effortlessly play supported games in a 3D mode on the device, where details of the scene are brought to life. Rooms appear more spacious, objects appear genuinely layered, and adventures become more thrilling—all smooth, in real-time, and without the need for special glasses.

SpatialLabs TrueGame is a new application that brings stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming, letting players enjoy their favorite titles in their true glory. This is possible because games are mostly created with three dimensions in mind: developers include information about depth into each scene and object they build. SpatialLabs leverages this already-existing information in order to present the games in stereoscopic 3D. A dedicated pre-configured profile will be available for each game title among the 50+ modern and classic titles on launch in order to offer players a seamless experience with their favorite games, and profiles for additional titles will be added on a continuous basis moving forward.

The SpatialLabs experience is created through the combination of an eye-tracking solution, a stereoscopic 3D display and real-time rendering technologies. The display of the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop consists of a 15.6-inch UHD 2D panel with a liquid crystal lenticular lens optically bonded on top of it, together forming an innovative module that can be switched back and forth between 2D and stereoscopic 3D views.

To power these exciting real-time 3D experiences, the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition features up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs, 32GB DDR5-4800 memory and PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs RAID 0 storage. A dual-fan layout that includes one 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan helps to keep the system running cool, further supported by liquid metal thermal grease and Acer's CoolBoost™ technology.

Running Windows 11, the laptop comes with Killer DoubleShot Pro and Wi-Fi 6E (E2600+1675i) connectivity in addition to a healthy range of ports, including an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting to external monitors, a Thunderbolt™ 4 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports.

Predator Triton 300 SE — Thin Gaming Laptop

The Predator Triton 300 SE thin gaming laptop line has been refreshed (PT314-52s) with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs and 16:10 OLED panel options.

A new 16-inch model (PT316-51s) has been added with up to 240 Hz WQXGA panels and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC® and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, which allows users to dynamically switch between the integrated graphics and discrete graphics without having to reboot.

Featuring custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fans, Vortex Flow airflow guidance technology and liquid metal thermal grease, the Predator Triton 300 SE can keep things cool while running at peak performance. Both the 14- and 16-inch models support blazing-fast wireless connectivity with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, while the 16-inch adds an Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet controller for wired connections. Ports are plentiful with Thunderbolt™ 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A options.

Predator XB273K LV Gaming Monitor

The Predator XB273K LV gaming monitor is designed for gamers seeking a cutting-edge gaming experience. The AMD FreeSync™ Premium monitor features a 27-inch UHD (3840 x 2160), Agile-Splendor IPS panel with a 160 Hz refresh rate and a 0.5 ms response time (G to G), allowing it to deliver smooth and tear-free visuals even when fast-moving objects race across the screen. It supports HDMI 2.1, has high color accuracy with a Delta E < 1 and is VESA DisplayHDR 600 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®-certified.

Acer Nitro XV272U RV Gaming Monitor

The 27-inch Acer Nitro XV272U RV gaming monitor features a WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 170 Hz refresh rate (overclocked), 1 ms response time (G to G) and low glare panel, which provides higher readability. It is VESA DisplayHDR™ 400-certified, and its Agile-Splendor IPS panel supports 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a Delta E < 1. The Acer Nitro XV272U RV gaming monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology and is also TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®-certified.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) will be available in North America in early Q4, starting at USD 3,399.99; and in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 3,299.

The 14-inch Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s) will be available in North America in July, starting at USD 1,599.99; and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1,499.

The 16-inch Predator Triton 300 SE (PT316-51s) will be available in North America in August, starting at USD 1,749.99; in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 1,599, and in China in July, starting at RMB 10,999.

The Predator XB273K LV will be available in Q3 in North America starting at USD 999; in EMEA starting at EUR 949, and in China starting at RMB 5,999.

The Acer Nitro XV272U RV will be available in Q3 North America starting at USD 449; in EMEA starting at EUR 399, and in China starting at RMB 2,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model or region

