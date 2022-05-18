Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"In the first quarter of 2022, license revenue rose 35 percent and support revenue rose 24 percent. Operating profit amounted to SEK 30 M (12)."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch

FIRST QUARTER (JANUARY – MARCH 2022)

  • Order intake SEK 272.5 M (145.1)
  • Net sales SEK 208.1 M (162.1)
  • Operating profit SEK 29.6 M (12.3)
  • Profit after tax SEK 19.3 M (7.1)
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 0.56 (0.21)
  • Cash flow SEK 35.3 M (32.8)
  • Order backlog SEK 1,488.7 M (1,207.1) at the end of the period

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

  • In January, RaySearch signed an agreement with Proton International Arkansas to provide RayStation at the UAMS Radiation Oncology Center.
  • In February, the Charles-Le Moyne hospital in Canada placed an order for RayStation, which will become the hospital's primary treatment planning system.

The COVID-19 pandemic

The negative effect of the pandemic on RaySearch's sales appears to be weakening as the pandemic subsides. In Asia, market conditions normalized and conditions improved in Europe and the US during the quarter. However, it remains difficult to say how the pandemic will affect the coming quarters with any great certainty.

SIGNIFICANT events AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • In April, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital placed an order for RayStation, thereby becoming RaySearch's first customer in Hong Kong within the proton therapy segment.
  • In April, Seoul National University Hospital placed an order for RayStation.
  • In April, Mevion China placed an order for RayStation, which it sold together with Mevion's proton therapy system to Tongji Hospital in Wuhan in China.
  • In May, RaySearch entered into an agreement with GE Healthcare to develop a new radiation therapy simulation and treatment planning workflow solution.
  • In May, RayCare was taken into clinical use with Accuray's CyberKnife treatment delivery system at Swiss Medical Network in Switzerland.
  • CFO Torbjörn Wingårdh left RaySearch

financial SUMMARY1

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   

                                   

                                   

JAN-MAR

                                   

                                   

APR 2021-

                                   

                                   

                                   

FULL-YEAR

                                   

                                               


 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

                                   

                                   

MAR 2022

                                   

 

 

2021

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net sales

                                   

 

 

208,149

 

 

 

162,102

 

 

 

687,720

 

 

 

641,673

 

 

                                   

                                   

Operating profit/loss

                                   

 

 

29,564

 

 

 

12,261

 

 

 

-36,038

 

 

 

-53,341

 

 

                                   

                                   

Operating margin, %

                                   

 

 

14.2

 

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

-5.2

 

 

 

-8.3

 

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss for the period

                                   

 

 

19,298

 

 

 

7,110

 

 

 

-35,127

 

 

 

-47,315

 

 

                                   

                                   

Earnings/loss per share before/after dilution, SEK

                                   

 

 

0.56

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

-1.02

 

 

 

-1.38

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash flow from operating activities

                                   

 

 

125,787

 

 

 

104,332

 

 

 

259,617

 

 

 

238,162

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash flow for the period

                                   

 

 

35,320

 

 

 

32,840

 

 

 

-69,223

 

 

 

-71,703

 

 

                                   

                                   

Return on equity, %

                                   

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

-5.3

 

 

 

-7.3

 

 

                                   

                                   

Equity/assets ratio, %, at the end of the period

                                   

 

 

38.9

 

 

 

52.7

 

 

 

38.9

 

 

 

37.3

 

 

                                   

                                   

Share price at the end of the period, SEK

                                   

 

 

51.7

 

 

 

89.5

 

 

 

51.7

 

 

 

56.5

 

 

1 For definitions of key ratios, see page 20.

HIGHEST EVER FIRST QUARTER SALES

The pandemic had a negative impact on our sales, but we could see clear signs of a recovery already in the fourth quarter of 2021 and are delighted to note that this positive trend has continued. During the year's first quarter, we witnessed an increase in order intake of 88 percent compared with the year-on-year period and RaySearch's sales were at the highest ever level for a first quarter, SEK 208 M. In addition, EBIT totaled SEK 30 M, representing an operating margin of 14 percent. We also had more opportunities to meet customers face-to-face as travel restrictions were lifted in many countries. The positive signals are in line with our expectations and I am optimistic about a stabilization in market conditions and a return to normal circumstances, even though the pandemic is not yet completely behind us.

A few days ago, we returned from one of our industry's main trade fairs, ESTRO, which was a highly positive experience. There was a palpable energy among the many visitors to our booth and great interest in our products, with many demonstrations and a large number of fruitful partnership discussions.

NEW ORDERS STRENGTHEN LEADING POSITION IN PROTON MARKET

Treatment planning for particle treatments (protons/carbon ions/BNCT) is an important focus area for RaySearch and today RayStation has a global market share of more than 60 percent. This position was also strengthened by several important orders, including from Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH) and Proton International Arkansas. Another important order, though not in proton therapy, was from Charles-Le Moyne in Canada. The hospital's cancer clinic has used RayStation since 2018 and has now ordered additional licenses as well as upgrades to the system.

We have seen a sharp increase in interest for RayCare. In addition to that fact that RayCare is seen as a next generation oncology information system, this was mainly driven by three factors. The first is the positive feedback provided by reference customers, such as Swiss Medical Network in Switzerland and UZ Leuven in Belgium. Furthermore, we can see that RaySearch's strong offering in proton therapy – which has given us a market-leading position – means new, potential proton customers look upon RayCare as an attractive alternative. Lastly, we expect to see increased interest when it becomes possible to connect RayCare to Varian's TrueBeam later in the year. We believe most interest in acquiring RayCare will be shown by centers with treatment machines from several different manufacturers.

RAYCOMMAND IN CLINICAL USE

An important milestone was reached in April when RaySearch's latest product, RayCommand, was taken into clinical use for the first time, which occurred at MedAustron in Austria. MedAustron has used RayStation for some time to plan carbon ion therapy, which is the most advanced form of radiation therapy. RaySearch and MedAustron have had a unique and close cooperation for several years in the development of RayCommand and it is very gratifying to see how this has now resulted in a new and innovative product. Earlier this spring, MedAustron also took RayCare into clinical use and therefore became the first center in the world to use the three systems – RayStation, RayCare and RayCommand – together to treat patients. The RayCommand treatment delivery system serves as a link between the treatment machine, RayStation and RayCare and also coordinates and orchestrates the other systems at the center, such as imaging systems, beam delivery systems and the patient positioning systems.

Another key milestone after the end of the quarter was that Swiss Medical Network in Switzerland treated its first patient using Accuray's CyberKnife treatment delivery system together with RayStation and RayCare. In addition to these two extraordinary events, product development is progressing according to plan for all products and RayStation and RayCare are both in the final phase ahead of their half-year launches in June.

WELL POSITIONED FOR GROWTH

The cost-saving program initiated in autumn 2021 is continuing and we can see a clear reduction in costs for travel and events as well as a slight decrease in personnel costs as a result of the continued recruitment freeze. Given all of the positive signals from the market, I am optimistic about the future. Concurrently, I am retaining a realistic view of business, well aware of the fact that we have yet to fully leave the pandemic behind us. We will therefore continue along the route we have set, focusing on sales, product development and cost control. With this strategy, combined with improving market conditions, a quarter with strong figures and an order backlog that once again achieved a new peak (SEK 1,489 M), we have an solid foundation for a return to growth during the year.

Stockholm, May 18, 2022

Johan Löf

CEO and founder

Financial information

RaySearch operates in a market with uneven order flows where large individual orders can have a substantial impact on revenue recognition between the quarters and, because the company has limited (less than 10 percent) variable costs for license revenue, operating profit is affected by an amount that is nearly as high. For this reason, a longer perspective than a few quarters should be taken.

order intake and order backlog

In the first quarter of 2022, order intake rose 87.8 percent year-on-year to SEK 272.5 M (145.1). License order intake increased 68.5 percent to SEK 131.4 M (78.0) while order intake for support increased 128.8 percent to SEK 111.2 M (48.6).

                                   

                                   

                                   

Order intake (amounts in SEK M)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1-22

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q4-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q3-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q2-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1-21

                                   


                                   

                                   

Rolling 12 months

                                   

                                   

                                   

Full-year 2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Licenses

                                   

 

 

131.4

 

 

 

170.9

 

 

 

46.2

 

 

 

55.6

 

 

 

78.0

 


 

 

404.1

 

 

 

350.7

 

 

                                   

                                   

Hardware

                                   

 

 

24.1

 

 

 

35.7

 

 

 

7.9

 

 

 

9.3

 

 

 

12.1

 


 

 

77.0

 

 

 

65.0

 

 

                                   

                                   

Support (incl. warranty support)

                                   

 

 

111.2

 

 

 

130.7

 

 

 

69.1

 

 

 

116.6

 

 

 

48.6

 


 

 

427.6

 

 

 

365.0

 

 

                                   

                                   

Training and other

                                   

 

 

5.8

 

 

 

7.7

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

8.2

 

 

 

6.5

 


 

 

26.4

 

 

 

27.1

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total order intake

                                   

 

 

272.5

 

 

 

345.0

 

 

 

127.9

 

 

 

189.8

 

 

 

145.1

 


 

 

935.1

 

 

 

807.8

 

 










                                   

                                   

Order backlog (amounts in SEK M)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1-22

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q4-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q3-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q2-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1-21

                                   




                                   

                                   

Licenses

                                   

 

 

184.1

 

 

 

176.6

 

 

 

105.3

 

 

 

115.0

 

 

 

129.6

 




                                   

                                   

Hardware

                                   

 

 

74.2

 

 

 

66.2

 

 

 

38.4

 

 

 

36.9

 

 

 

48.5

 




                                   

                                   

Support (incl. warranty support)

                                   

 

 

1,159.9

 

 

 

1,053.3

 

 

 

1,009.2

 

 

 

1,001.7

 

 

 

974.2

 




                                   

                                   

Training and other

                                   

 

 

70.5

 

 

 

66.8

 

 

 

59.5

 

 

 

59.9

 

 

 

54.8

 




                                   

                                   

Total order backlog at the end of the period

                                   

 

 

1,488.7

 

 

 

1,362.9

 

 

 

1,212.4

 

 

 

1,213.4

 

 

 

1,207.1

 




At March 31, 2022, the total order backlog was SEK 1,488.7 M (1,207.1), which is expected to generate revenue of approximately SEK 422 M over the next 12 months. The remaining amount in the order backlog mainly pertains to support obligations, which are primarily expected to generate revenue over a subsequent four-year period.

Revenue

In the first quarter of 2022, net sales rose 28.4 percent year-on-year to SEK 208.1 M (162.1). The change was attributable to higher license sales, which rose 35.2 percent to SEK 111.7 M (82.6). The increase in net sales at unchanged currencies was 15.9 percent (-14.2).

Support revenue rose 23.8 percent to SEK 76.6 M (61.9), accounting for 36.8 percent (38.2) of net sales during the first quarter. Hardware sales, which have a limited profit margin, rose 7.8 percent to SEK 16.6 M (15.4). Excluding hardware, sales rose 30.6 percent year-on-year.

                                   

                                   

                                   

Revenue (amounts in SEK M)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1-22

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q4-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q3-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q2-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1-21

                                   


                                   

                                   

Rolling 12 months

                                   

                                   

                                   

Full-year 2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

License revenue

                                   

 

 

111.7

 

 

 

105.5

 

 

 

55.7

 

 

 

63.4

 

 

 

82.6

 


 

 

336.2

 

 

 

307.1

 

 

                                   

                                   

Hardware revenue

                                   

 

 

16.6

 

 

 

9.2

 

 

 

7.1

 

 

 

19.8

 

 

 

15.4

 


 

 

52.7

 

 

 

51.5

 

 

                                   

                                   

Support revenue

                                   

 

 

76.6

 

 

 

71.8

 

 

 

67.3

 

 

 

67.5

 

 

 

61.9

 


 

 

283.2

 

 

 

268.5

 

 

                                   

                                   

Training and other revenue

                                   

 

 

3.2

 

 

 

2.1

 

 

 

6.4

 

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

2.1

 


 

 

15.6

 

 

 

14.5

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net sales

                                   

 

 

208.1

 

 

 

188.6

 

 

 

136.4

 

 

 

154.6

 

 

 

162.1

 


 

 

687.7

 

 

 

641.7

 

 

                                   

                                   

Change in sales, corresp. period, %

                                   

 

 

28.4

 

 

 

17.6

 

 

 

14.5

 

 

 

-5.6

 

 

 

-22.4

 


 

 

13.7

 

 

 

-1.6

 

 

                                   

                                   

Change in organic sales, corresp. period, %

                                   

 

 

15.9

 

 

 

22.0

 

 

 

11.9

 

 

 

4.5

 

 

 

-14.2

 


 

 

13.2

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

In the first quarter of 2022, net sales had the following geographic distribution: North America, 39 percent (36); Asia, 29 percent (26); Europe and the rest of the world, 32 percent (38).

Operating profit

In the first quarter of 2022, operating profit totaled SEK 29.6 M (12.3), representing an operating margin of 14.2 percent (7.6). The earnings improvement was largely attributable to higher license revenue.

In the first quarter, operating expenses increased 19.2 percent to SEK 178.6 M (149.8). The change was largely due to increased administrative costs.

In the first quarter, the net of exchange gains and losses amounted to SEK 4.9 M (10.0) since a large proportion of the Group's receivables are denominated in USD and EUR, which strengthened against the SEK in the first quarter compared with the end of the fourth quarter. Adjusted for these currency translation effects, operating profit would have totaled SEK 24.7 M (2.3) in the first quarter and operating expenses would have increased 14.8 percent (-11.1).

Currency effects

Consolidated sales and earnings are impacted by USD/EUR to SEK exchange rates, since most sales are invoiced in USD and EUR, while most costs are denominated in SEK.

At unchanged exchange rates, the change in sales was 15.9 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared with the year-earlier period. In addition, the Group's exchange gains on balance sheet items amounted to SEK 4.4 M (10.0) in the first quarter. Currency effects therefore had a positive impact on net sales and operating profit in the first quarter 2022.

A sensitivity analysis of the Group's currency exposure shows that a 1-percentage point change in the USD exchange rate against the SEK would have impacted consolidated operating profit by approximately +/- SEK 2.6 M in the first quarter of 2022, while a corresponding change in the EUR exchange rate would have impacted consolidated operating profit by approximately +/- SEK 1.4 M.

The Group follows the financial policy established by the Board, whereby exchange-rate fluctuations are not hedged.

Capitalization of development costs

RaySearch is a research and development-oriented company that makes significant investments in the development of software solutions for improved cancer treatment. At March 31, 2022, some 199 employees (210) were engaged in research and development, corresponding to 50 percent (51) of the total number of employees.

                                   

                                   

                                   

Capitalization of development costs

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1-22

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q4-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q3-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q2-21

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1-21

                                   


                                   

                                   

Rolling 12 months

                                   

                                   

                                   

Full-year 2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Research and development costs

                                   

 

 

64.3

 

 

 

79.1

 

 

 

57.9

 

 

 

68.0

 

 

 

64.9

 


 

 

269.4

 

 

 

270.0

 

 

                                   

                                   

Capitalization of development costs

                                   

 

 

-52.4

 

 

 

-59.3

 

 

 

-40.0

 

 

 

-52.5

 

 

 

-51.5

 


 

 

-204.1

 

 

 

-203.3

 

 

                                   

                                   

Amortization of capitalized development costs

                                   

 

 

45.0

 

 

 

44.1

 

 

 

43.2

 

 

 

40.1

 

 

 

39.2

 


 

 

172.5

 

 

 

166.7

 

 

                                   

                                   

Research and development costs

                                   

 

 

57.0

 

 

 

63.9

 

 

 

61.2

 

 

 

55.7

 

 

 

52.6

 


 

 

237.8

 

 

 

233.4

 

 

In 2022, RaySearch continued to invest in both existing products and future products. Overall, research and development costs decreased 1 percent to SEK 64.3 M (64.9) in the first quarter of 2022, corresponding to 31 percent (40) of the Group's net sales.

Development costs of SEK 52.4 M (51.5) were capitalized, up 1.7 percent, corresponding to 81 percent (79) of total research and development costs.

Amortization of capitalized development costs rose 14.7 percent to SEK 45.0 M (39.2), and the increase was attributable to an expansion of development activities, and that amortization periods had commenced for all products, including RayCommand and RayIntelligence.

Research and development costs (after adjustments for capitalization and amortization of development costs) rose 8.2 percent to SEK 57.0 M (52.6).

Amortization and depreciation

In the first quarter of 2022, total amortization and depreciation rose 19.8 percent to SEK 70.0 M (58.3), of which amortization of intangible fixed assets accounted for SEK 45.0 M (39.3), mainly related to capitalized development costs. Depreciation of tangible fixed assets amounted to SEK 25.0 M (19.1).

profit and earnings per share

In the first quarter of 2022, profit after tax was SEK 19.3 M (7.1), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.56 (0.21) before and after dilution.

Tax expense for the quarter was SEK -6.9 M (-4.3), corresponding to an effective tax rate of 26.2 percent (37.5).

Cash flow and liquidity

In the first quarter of 2022, cash flow from operating activities was SEK 125.8 M (104.3) and the change was largely attributable to a decrease in working capital, which mainly comprises various types of receivables from customers, such as accounts receivable and current and long-term unbilled customer receivables where payment plans have been drawn up.

At the end of the period, the company's total customer receivables amounted to 46 percent (56) of net sales over the past 12 months.

Working capital amounted to 2 percent (5) of net sales over the past 12 months.

In the first quarter, cash flow from investing activities was SEK -60.6 M (-60.3). Investments in intangible fixed assets amounted to SEK -52.4 M (-51.5) and consisted of capitalized development costs for the company's products – RayStation, RayCare, RayCommand and RayIntelligence. Investments in tangible fixed assets amounted to SEK -8.2 M (-8.8), mainly related to investments in the head office in Stockholm.

Cash flow from financing activities was SEK -29.9 M (-11.2) for the first quarter of 2022. The change was largely due to a bank overdraft of SEK 21 M drawn in the first quarter.

Cash flow for the first quarter amounted to SEK 35.3 M (32.8). At March 31, 2022, consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 139.8 M (205.2).

Financial position

At March 31, 2022, RaySearch's total assets amounted to SEK 1,722 M (1,334) and the equity/assets ratio was 38.9 percent (52.7). The change in total assets and the equity/assets ratio was largely attributable to an increase in right-of-use assets related to rented premises following the granting of access to the new head office premises.

Current receivables amounted to SEK 376.7 M (414.3). The receivables mainly comprise various types of customer receivables.

RaySearch's credit facility comprises a revolving loan facility of up to SEK 150 M that matures in March 2025 and an overdraft facility of SEK 50 M the matures in December 2022. Chattel mortgages amounted to SEK 100 M. At March 31, 2022, a short-term loan of SEK 0 M (50) was raised under the company's revolving loan facility and SEK 0 M (0) of the credit facility had been drawn.

At March 31, 2022, the Group's net debt amounted to SEK 397.0 M (-66.0). The change was largely due to an increase in lease liabilities following the granting of access to the new head office premises during the fourth quarter.

EMPLOYEES

At the end of the first quarter, the Group had 389 (413) employees, of whom 284 (310) were based in Sweden, and 105 (102) in foreign subsidiaries.

PARENT COMPANY

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is the Parent Company of the RaySearch Group. Since the Parent Company's operations are consistent with the Group's operations in all material respects, the comments for the Group are also largely relevant for the Parent Company.

Differences in profitability between the Parent Company and the Group are attributable to the Parent Company accounting for a relatively high proportion of operating expenses, and to the capitalization of development costs being recognized in the Group but not in the Parent Company. The Parent Company was also not affected by the changes pertaining to lease recognition under IFRS 16, and instead continues to recognize lease payments as operating lease payments. This reduces operating profit compared with if IFRS 16 had been applied.

The Parent Company's current receivables mainly comprise receivables from Group companies and external customers.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

Agreement signed with Proton International Arkansas

In January, RaySearch signed an agreement with Proton International Arkansas to provide RayStation at the UAMS Radiation Oncology Center. The center will open in 2023 and be the first proton center in the state of Arkansas. The center at UAMS brings RaySearch's presence in proton therapy to thirty centers in the United States, a large majority of operating facilities.

Agreement with Charles-Le Moyne in Canada

In February, Montérégie Integrated Cancer Center (CICM), which is part of the Charles-Le Moyne hospital in Longueuil in Quebec in Canada, placed an order for additional RayStation licenses as well as upgrades to the system which includes advanced treatment planning functionality.

SIGNIFICANT events AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Agreement with Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital

In April, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital placed an order for RayStation as treatment planning system for its proton therapy center. The hospital thereby became RaySearch's first customer in Hong Kong within the proton therapy segment.

Agreement with Seoul National University Hospital

In April, Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH) placed an order for RayStation. SNUH is the second carbon ion center in Korea to select RaySearch, the first customer was Yonsei Cancer Center in Seoul.

Agreement with Mevion China

In April, Mevion China placed an order for RayStation, which it sold together with Mevion's proton therapy system to Tongji Hospital in Wuhan in China. RaySearch and Mevion have been collaborating since 2014. Treatment planning for particle treatments (protons/carbon ions/BNCT) is an important focus area for RaySearch and today RayStation has a global market share of more than 60 percent, a position that is further strengthened by the new order.

Agreement with GE Healthcare

In May, RaySearch entered into an agreement with GE Healthcare to develop a new radiation therapy simulation and treatment planning workflow solution designed to make use of the latest advancements in treatment planning technology. The companies aim to combine RaySearch's advanced treatment planning system RayStation with GE Healthcare's leading multi-modality (CT/MR/molecular imaging) simulator systems to make cancer treatment faster and more precise.

RayCare taken into clinical use with CyberKnife at Swiss Medical Network in Switzerland

In May, RayCare was taken into clinical use with Accuray's CyberKnife treatment delivery system at La Clinique Générale-Beaulieu, a part of Swiss Medical Network in Switzerland. The center became first in the world to treat a patient using RayCare and CyberKnife.

Management change

Torbjörn Wingårdh stepped down as CFO of RaySearch on April 4, 2022.

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

Even though the pandemic is over in most countries, the effects of it remain a challenge for many operations. RaySearch is monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to take new action and align the company's operations if needed.

Effects on RaySearch's operations in the first quarter of 2022

Sales. The negative effect of the pandemic on RaySearch's sales appears to be weakening as the pandemic subsides. In Asia, market conditions normalized and conditions improved in Europe and the US during the quarter.

Delivery capacity. As a software company, RaySearch is well equipped for remote collaboration and both our R&D and delivery capacity have remained relatively unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic to date.

In the first quarter, COVID-19 did not have any major impact on the company's assessment items.

Expected future effects

It is still difficult to say how the ongoing pandemic will affect the coming quarters with any great certainty. The situation has normalized in most countries, though a few countries have registered rising case numbers.

The company believes the underlying need and demand for effective software solutions for cancer care is in the process of returning to pre-pandemic levels. Since sales activities have been restricted for some time, however, it may take time before the full sales effect is regained. We see no major challenges in terms of R&D or the company's delivery capacity. The company will continue to focus on protecting the company's cash flow and liquidity.

Increased focus on efficiencies and digitization. One effect of the COVID-19 pandemic could be a further acceleration of the ongoing digital transformation. The pandemic has drastically highlighted the major potential and benefits of digital technology, which could be positive for RaySearch's operations in the long term because the company's software solutions enable cancer clinics to improve their efficiency.

The company's share

At March 31, 2022, the total number of registered shares in RaySearch was 34,282,773, of which 8,454,975 were Class A and 25,827,798 Class B shares. The quotient value is SEK 0.50 and the company's share capital amounts to SEK 17,141,386.50. Holders of Class A shares are entitled to 10 votes per share, and holders of Class B shares are entitled to one vote per share, at General Meetings. At March 31, 2022, the total number of votes in RaySearch was 110,377,548.

share ownership

At March 31, 2022, the number of shareholders in RaySearch was 6,767, according to Euroclear, and the largest shareholders were as follows:

                                   

                                   

                                   

Name

                                   

                                   

                                   

Class A shares

                                   

                                   

                                   

Class B shares

                                   

                                   

                                   

Total shares

                                   

                                   

                                   

Share capital, %

                                   

                                   

                                   

Votes, %

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Johan Löf

                                   

 

 

6,243,084

 

 

 

318,393

 

 

 

6,561,477

 

 

 

19.1

 

 

 

56.8

 

 

                                   

                                   

Invesco fonder

                                   

 

 

0

 

 

 

4,254,309

 

 

 

4,254,309

 

 

 

12.4

 

 

 

3.9

 

 

                                   

                                   

La Financière de l'Echiquier

                                   

 

 

0

 

 

 

2,652,240

 

 

 

2,652,240

 

 

 

7.7

 

 

 

2.4

 

 

                                   

                                   

First AP Fund

                                   

 

 

0

 

 

 

1,982,448

 

 

 

1,982,448

 

 

 

5.8

 

 

 

1.8

 

 

                                   

                                   

Swedbank Robur Funds

                                   

 

 

0

 

 

 

1,800,000

 

 

 

1,800,000

 

 

 

5.3

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

                                   

                                   

Anders Brahme

                                   

 

 

1,150,161

 

 

 

200,000

 

 

 

1,350,161

 

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

10.6

 

 

                                   

                                   

Second AP Fund

                                   

 

 

0

 

 

 

1,220,942

 

 

 

1,220,942

 

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

                                   

                                   

Carl Filip Bergendal

                                   

 

 

1,061,577

 

 

 

139,920

 

 

 

1,201,497

 

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

9.7

 

 

                                   

                                   

C WorldWide Asset Management

                                   

 

 

0

 

 

 

935,249

 

 

 

935,249

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

0.8

 

 

                                   

                                   

Avanza Pension

                                   

 

 

0

 

 

 

564,685

 

 

 

564,685

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

0.5

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total, 10 largest shareholders

                                   

 

 

8,454,822

 

 

 

14,068,186

 

 

 

22,523,008

 

 

 

65.7

 

 

 

89.3

 

 

                                   

                                   

Others

                                   

 

 

153

 

 

 

11,759,612

 

 

 

11,759,765

 

 

 

34.3

 

 

 

10.7

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total

                                   

 

 

8,454,975

 

 

 

25,827,798

 

 

 

34,282,773

 

 

 

100.0

 

 

 

100.0

 

 

                                   

 

                                   

Source: Euroclear

                                   

Other information

2022 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) will take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 and be held by postal vote only. This means the Meeting will take place without the physical presence of shareholders, agents or outsiders. The exercise of voting rights by shareholders at the Meeting can therefore only take place by shareholders submitting a postal vote using the procedure stipulated in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which was published on April 22, 2022 and is available on RaySearch's website.

Proposed dividend

Since the company is in the midst of an expansive and capital-intensive phase, the Board of RaySearch proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2022 fiscal year.

risks and uncertainties

As a global Group with operations in different parts of the world, RaySearch is exposed to various risks and uncertainties, such as market risk, operational and legal risk, as well as financial risk pertaining to exchange-rate fluctuations, interest rates, liquidity and financing opportunities. RaySearch's risk management aims to identify, measure and reduce risks related to the Group's transactions and operations. For more information about risks and risk management, refer to pages 39-41 of RaySearch's 2021 Annual Report. There have been no significant changes with any impact on the risks reported. This also applies to the risks and uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic that could affect RaySearch's sales, earnings and financial position.

Seasonal variations

RaySearch's customers are healthcare providers and the company's operations are somewhat characterized by seasonal variations that are typical for the industry, whereby the fourth quarter is normally the strongest – mainly because many customers have budgets that follow the calendar year.

Environment and sustainability

Sustainability is a key aspect of RaySearch's strategy and operations, and the company is working actively to become a sustainable enterprise. The primary aim of RaySearch's operations is to help cancer clinics improve and save the lives of cancer patients. Through innovative software solutions, the company is continuously striving to improve and streamline workflows in clinical environments and to improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients. The customer value created presents business opportunities for RaySearch, but also major social benefit and economic gains.

The negative environmental impact of the company's products is limited. The company's environmental impact is mainly related to the purchase of goods and services, energy use and transportation. RaySearch aims to contribute to sustainable development and therefore works actively to improve the company's environmental performance wherever this is economically viable. More information about the company's environmental and sustainability initiatives is available in the company's Sustainability Report on pages 22-28 of RaySearch's 2021 Annual Report.

REVIEW

This interim report has not been reviewed by the company's auditors.

The Board of Directors and CEO give their assurance that this interim report gives a true and fair view of the Group's and the Parent Company's operations, position and earnings, and describes the significant risks and uncertainties facing the Parent Company and the companies included in the Group.

Stockholm, May 18, 2022

The Board of Directors of RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

                                   

                                   

                                   

Lars Wollung

                                   

Chairman of the Board

                                   

                                   

                                   

Johan Löf

                                   

CEO and Board member

                                   

                                   

                                   

Carl Filip Bergendal

                                   

Board member

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Britta Wallgren

                                   

Board member

                                   

                                   

                                   

Hans Wigzell

                                   

Board member

                                   

                                   

                                   

Johanna Öberg

                                   

Board member

                                   

                                   

financial calendar

                                   

                                   

                                   

Annual General Meeting 2022

                                   

Interim report for the second quarter, 2022

                                   

Interim report for the third quarter, 2022

                                   

                                   

                                   

May 25, 2022

                                   

August 25, 2022

                                   

November 17, 2022

 

                                   

                                               



consolidated STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME IN SUMMARY

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   


                                   

                                   

JAN-MAR

                                   

                                   

APR 2021-

                                   

                                   

                                   

FULL-YEAR

                                   


                                   

                                   

Note

                                   

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

                                   

                                   

MAR 2022

                                   

 

2021

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net sales

                                   

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

208,149

 

 

 

162,102

 

 

 

687,720

 

 

641,673

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cost of goods sold1

                                   


 

 

-14,652

 

 

 

-15,220

 

 

 

-49,829

 

 

-50,397

 

 

                                   

                                   

Gross profit

                                   


 

 

193,497

 

 

 

146,882

 

 

 

637,891

 

 

591,276

 

 







                                   

                                   

Other operating income

                                   


 

 

14,452

 

 

 

17,150

 

 

 

30,081

 

 

32,779

 

 

                                   

                                   

Selling expenses

                                   


 

 

-70,462

 

 

 

-65,260

 

 

 

-305,394

 

 

-300,192

 

 

                                   

                                   

Administrative expenses

                                   


 

 

-41,361

 

 

 

-26,702

 

 

 

-136,695

 

 

-122,036

 

 

                                   

                                   

Research and development costs

                                   


 

 

-56,972

 

 

 

-52,636

 

 

 

-237,779

 

 

-233,443

 

 

                                   

                                   

Other operating expenses

                                   


 

 

-9,590

 

 

 

-7,173

 

 

 

-24,142

 

 

-21,725

 

 

                                   

                                   

Operating profit/loss

                                   


 

 

29,564

 

 

 

12,261

 

 

 

-36,038

 

 

-53,341

 

 







                                   

                                   

Loss from financial items

                                   


 

 

-3,403

 

 

 

-879

 

 

 

-7,856

 

 

-5,332

 

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss before tax

                                   


 

 

26,161

 

 

 

11,382

 

 

 

-43,894

 

 

-58,673

 

 







                                   

                                   

Tax

                                   


 

 

-6,863

 

 

 

-4,272

 

 

 

8,767

 

 

11,358

 

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss for the period2

                                   


 

 

19,298

 

 

 

7,110

 

 

 

-35,127

 

 

-47,315

 

 







                                   

                                   

Other comprehensive income

                                   












                                   

                                   

Items to be reclassified to profit or loss

                                   






                                   

                                   

Translation difference of foreign operations for the period

                                   

 

638

 

 

 

1,130

 

 

 

1,750

 

 

2,242

 

 







                                   

                                   

Comprehensive income for the period2

                                   


 

 

19,935

 

 

 

8,240

 

 

 

-33,377

 

 

-45,073

 

 







                                   

                                   

Earnings/loss per share before and after dilution (SEK)

                                   


 

 

0.56

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

-1.02

 

 

-1.38

 

 








1 Comprises costs for hardware and license costs paid, but not amortization of capitalized development costs, which is included in research and development costs.

2 Fully (100 percent) attributable to Parent Company shareholders.

Consolidated statement of changes in equity in summary

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   


                                   

                                   

JAN-MAR

                                   


                                   

                                   

FULL-YEAR

                                   



 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 


 

2021

 

 

                                   

                                   

Opening balance according to adopted Annual Report

                                   


 

 

649,278

 

 

 

694,351

 


 

694,351

 

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss for the period

                                   


 

 

19,298

 

 

 

7,110

 


 

-47,315

 

 

                                   

                                   

Translation difference for the period

                                   


 

 

637

 

 

 

1,130

 


 

2,242

 

 

                                   

                                   

Closing balance

                                   


 

 

669,213

 

 

 

702,591

 


 

649,278

 

 








Consolidated STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION IN SUMMARY

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   

                                   

                                   

Note

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mar 31, 2022

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mar 31, 2021

                                   


                                   

                                   

Dec 31, 2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

ASSETS

                                   






                                   

                                   

Intangible fixed assets

                                   


 

 

530,427

 

 

 

499,031

 


 

 

523,109

 

 

                                   

                                   

Tangible fixed assets

                                   


 

 

650,769

 

 

 

183,327

 


 

 

666,539

 

 

                                   

                                   

Deferred tax assets

                                   


 

 

18,511

 

 

 

5,381

 


 

 

22,817

 

 

                                   

                                   

Other long-term receivables

                                   


 

 

6,291

 

 

 

26,223

 


 

 

10,204

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total fixed assets

                                   


 

 

1,205,998

 

 

 

713,962

 


 

 

1,222,669

 

 







                                   

                                   

Inventories

                                   


 

 

38,452

 

 

 

22,189

 


 

 

29,991

 

 

                                   

                                   

Current receivables

                                   


 

 

338,224

 

 

 

392,145

 


 

 

383,843

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash and cash equivalents

                                   


 

 

139,816

 

 

 

205,215

 


 

 

102,535

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total current assets

                                   


 

 

516,492

 

 

 

619,549

 


 

 

516,369

 

 







                                   

                                   

TOTAL ASSETS

                                   


 

 

1,722,490

 

 

 

1,333,511

 


 

 

1,739,038

 

 







                                   

                                   

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

                                   






                                   

                                   

Equity

                                   


 

 

669,213

 

 

 

702,591

 


 

 

649,278

 

 







                                   

                                   

Deferred tax liabilities

                                   


 

 

109,294

 

 

 

110,185

 


 

 

107,784

 

 

                                   

                                   

Long-term interest-bearing liabilities

                                   


 

 

486,361

 

 

 

54,435

 


 

 

491,896

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total long-term liabilities

                                   


 

 

595,655

 

 

 

164,620

 


 

 

599,680

 

 







                                   

                                   

Accounts payable

                                   


 

 

29,852

 

 

 

21,975

 


 

 

48,774

 

 

                                   

                                   

Current interest-bearing liabilities

                                   


 

 

50,500

 

 

 

84,828

 


 

 

70,381

 

 

                                   

                                   

Other current liabilities

                                   


 

 

377,270

 

 

 

359,497

 


 

 

370,925

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total current liabilities

                                   


 

 

457,622

 

 

 

466,300

 


 

 

490,080

 

 







                                   

                                   

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

                                   


 

 

1,722,490

 

 

 

1,333,511

 


 

 

1,739,038

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW IN SUMMARY

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   


                                   

                                   

JAN-MAR

                                   

                                   

APRIL 2021 -

                                   

                                   

                                   

FULL-YEAR

                                   

                                               


                                   

                                   

Note

                                   

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

                                   

                                   

MAR 2022

                                   

 

 

2021

 

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss before tax

                                   


 

 

26,161

 

 

 

11,382

 

 

 

-43,894

 

 

 

-58,673

 

 

                                   

                                   

Adjusted for non-cash items1)

                                   


 

 

70,091

 

 

 

42,488

 

 

 

254,240

 

 

 

226,637

 

 

                                   

                                   

Taxes paid

                                   


 

 

-3,456

 

 

 

-6,266

 

 

 

20,458

 

 

 

17,648

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital

                                   


 

 

92,796

 

 

 

47,604

 

 

 

230,804

 

 

 

185,612

 

 







                                   

                                   

Cash flow from changes in operating receivables

                                   


 

 

45,553

 

 

 

30,667

 

 

 

31,939

 

 

 

17,053

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash flow from changes in operating liabilities

                                   


 

 

-12,562

 

 

 

26,061

 

 

 

-3,126

 

 

 

35,497

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash flow from operating activities

                                   


 

 

125,787

 

 

 

104,332

 

 

 

259,617

 

 

 

238,162

 

 







                                   

                                   

Cash flow from investing activities

                                   


 

 

-60,551

 

 

 

-60,275

 

 

 

-237,907

 

 

 

-237,631

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash flow from financing activities

                                   


 

 

-29,916

 

 

 

-11,217

 

 

 

-90,933

 

 

 

-72,234

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash flow for the period

                                   


 

 

35,320

 

 

 

32,840

 

 

 

-69,223

 

 

 

-71,703

 

 







                                   

                                   

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

                                   


 

 

102,535

 

 

 

168,746

 

 

 

205,215

 

 

 

168,746

 

 

                                   

                                   

Exchange-rate difference in cash and cash equivalents

                                   


 

 

1,961

 

 

 

3,629

 

 

 

3,824

 

 

 

5,492

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

                                   


 

 

139,816

 

 

 

205,215

 

 

 

139,816

 

 

 

102,535

 

 

1 These amounts mainly include amortization of capitalized development costs, right-of-use assets and unrealized currency effects.

PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT IN SUMMARY

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   


                                   

                                   

JAN-MAR

                                   


                                   

FULL-YEAR

                                   

                                               


                                   

                                   

Note

                                   

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 


 

 

2021

 

                                   

                                   

Net sales

                                   


 

 

161,864

 

 

 

122,484

 


 

 

477,055

 

                                   

                                   

Cost of goods sold1)

                                   


 

 

-2,966

 

 

 

-7,643

 


 

 

-26,477

 

                                   

                                   

Gross profit

                                   


 

 

158,898

 

 

 

114,841

 


 

 

450,578

 







                                   

                                   

Other operating income

                                   


 

 

14,354

 

 

 

17,015

 


 

 

32,227

 

                                   

                                   

Selling expenses

                                   


 

 

-42,472

 

 

 

-37,434

 


 

 

-177,313

 

                                   

                                   

Administrative expenses

                                   


 

 

-41,528

 

 

 

-26,436

 


 

 

-122,793

 

                                   

                                   

Research and development costs

                                   


 

 

-64,926

 

 

 

-65,209

 


 

 

-270,868

 

                                   

                                   

Other operating expenses

                                   


 

 

-9,755

 

 

 

-7,154

 


 

 

-20,704

 

                                   

                                   

Operating profit/loss

                                   


 

 

14,571

 

 

 

-4,377

 


 

 

-108,873

 







                                   

                                   

Loss from financial items

                                   


 

 

-1,164

 

 

 

-200

 


 

 

-1,618

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss after financial items

                                   


 

 

13,407

 

 

 

-4,577

 


 

 

-110,491

 







                                   

                                   

Appropriations

                                   


 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 


 

 

32,615

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss before tax

                                   


 

 

13,407

 

 

 

-4,577

 


 

 

-77,876

 







                                   

                                   

Tax on profit/loss for the period

                                   


 

 

-2,738

 

 

 

489

 


 

 

14,367

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss for the period

                                   


 

 

10,669

 

 

 

-4,088

 


 

 

-63,509

 








1 Comprises costs for hardware and royalties but not amortization of capitalized development costs, which is included in research and development costs.

PARENT COMPANY STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   


                                   

                                   

JAN-MAR

                                   

                                   

FULL-YEAR

                                   



 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 


 

 

2021

 

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss for the period

                                   


 

 

10,669

 

 

 

-4,088

 


 

 

-63,509

 

 

                                   

                                   

Other comprehensive income

                                   


 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 


 

 

-

 

 

                                   

                                   

Comprehensive income for the period

                                   


 

 

10,669

 

 

 

-4,088

 


 

 

-63,509

 

 

Parent Company BALANCE SHEET IN SUMMARY

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   

                                   

                                   

Note

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mar 31, 2022

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mar 31, 2021

                                   




                                   

                                   

Dec 31, 2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

ASSETS

                                   








                                   

                                   

Intangible fixed assets

                                   


 

 

518

 

 

 

750

 




 

 

575

 

 

                                   

                                   

Tangible fixed assets

                                   


 

 

66,379

 

 

 

47,200

 




 

 

69,225

 

 

                                   

                                   

Shares and participations

                                   


 

 

3,958

 

 

 

3,958

 




 

 

3,958

 

 

                                   

                                   

Deferred tax assets

                                   


 

 

18,250

 

 

 

6,866

 




 

 

20,987

 

 

                                   

                                   

Long-term receivables from Group companies

                                   


 

 

0

 

 

 

27,157

 




 

 

0

 

 

                                   

                                   

Other long-term receivables

                                   


 

 

12,247

 

 

 

7,516

 




 

 

16,344

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total fixed assets

                                   


 

 

101,352

 

 

 

93,447

 




 

 

111,089

 

 









                                   

                                   

Inventories

                                   


 

 

9,798

 

 

 

22

 




 

 

6436

 

 

                                   

                                   

Current receivables

                                   


 

 

297,081

 

 

 

327,655

 




 

 

360,363

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash and bank balances

                                   


 

 

59,504

 

 

 

122,500

 




 

 

11,165

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total current assets

                                   


 

 

366,383

 

 

 

450,177

 




 

 

377,964

 

 









                                   

                                   

TOTAL ASSETS

                                   


 

 

467,735

 

 

 

543,624

 




 

 

489,053

 

 









                                   

                                   

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

                                   








                                   

                                   

Equity

                                   








                                   

                                   

Restricted equity

                                   








                                   

                                   

Share capital

                                   


 

 

17,141

 

 

 

17,141

 




 

 

17,141

 

 

                                   

                                   

Statutory reserve

                                   


 

 

43,630

 

 

 

43,630

 




 

 

43,630

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total restricted equity

                                   


 

 

60,771

 

 

 

60,771

 




 

 

60,771

 

 

                                   

                                   

Unrestricted equity

                                   








                                   

                                   

Retained earnings

                                   


 

 

139,190

 

 

 

202,699

 




 

 

202,699

 

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss for the year

                                   


 

 

10,669

 

 

 

-4,088

 




 

 

-63,509

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total non-restricted equity

                                   


 

 

149,859

 

 

 

198,611

 




 

 

139,190

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total equity

                                   


 

 

210,630

 

 

 

259,382

 




 

 

199,961

 

 









                                   

                                   

Untaxed reserves

                                   


 

 

0

 

 

 

32,615

 




 

 

0

 

 









                                   

                                   

Long-term liabilities

                                   


 

 

11,976

 

 

 

879

 




 

 

6,447

 

 









                                   

                                   

Accounts payable1)

                                   


 

 

25,192

 

 

 

11,656

 




 

 

40,169

 

 

                                   

                                   

Current interest-bearing liabilities

                                   


 

 

0

 

 

 

49,674

 




 

 

21,268

 

 

                                   

                                   

Other current liabilities1)

                                   


 

 

219,937

 

 

 

189,418

 




 

 

221,208

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total current liabilities

                                   


 

 

245,129

 

 

 

250,748

 




 

 

282,645

 

 









                                   

                                   

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

                                   


 

 

467,735

 

 

 

543,624

 




 

 

489,053

 

 

1 The reclassification of comparative figures is based on other current liabilities to accounts payable pertaining to intra-Group accounts payable of SEK 11.1 M.

NOTES, GROUP

Note 1 Accounting policies

The RaySearch Group applies International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the EU. The accounting policies applied are consistent with those described in the 2021 Annual Report for RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ), which is available at www.raysearchlabs.com This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act.

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is the Parent Company of the RaySearch Group. The Parent Company applies the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities. The Parent Company's operations are consistent with the Group's operations in all material respects.

Differences in profitability between the Parent Company and the Group are attributable to the Parent Company accounting for a relatively high proportion of operating expenses, and to the capitalization of development costs being recognized in the Group but not in the Parent Company. The Parent Company was also not affected by IFRS 16, and will continue to recognize lease payments on a straight-line basis over the lease term. This reduces operating profit compared with if IFRS 16 had been applied.

The Parent Company's current receivables mainly comprise receivables from Group companies and external customers.

Note 2 Revenue from contracts with customers

RaySearch conducts sales of goods and services in various regions. Revenue from sales of licenses and hardware is recognized in profit or loss at a point in time, while revenue from sales of training and support is recognized over time.

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   

                                   

                                   

JAN-MAR

                                   



 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

                                   

                                   

Change

                                   


                                   

                                   

APR 2021-MAR 2022

                                   

                                   

                                   

Full-year

                                    2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Revenue by type

                                   







                                   

                                   

Licenses

                                   

 

 

111,711

 

 

 

82,605

 

 

 

35.2%

 


 

 

336,244

 

 

 

307,138

 

 

                                   

                                   

Support

                                   

 

 

76,644

 

 

 

61,937

 

 

 

23.7%

 


 

 

283,233

 

 

 

268,526

 

 

                                   

                                   

Hardware

                                   

 

 

16,597

 

 

 

15,428

 

 

 

7.6%

 


 

 

52,665

 

 

 

51,496

 

 

                                   

                                   

Training and other

                                   

 

 

3,197

 

 

 

2,132

 

 

 

50.0%

 


 

 

15,578

 

 

 

14,513

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total revenue from contracts with customers

                                   

 

 

208,149

 

 

 

162,102

 

 

 

28.4%

 


 

 

687,720

 

 

 

641,673

 

 








                                   

                                   

Revenue by geographic market

                                   







                                   

                                   

North America

                                   

 

 

79,993

 

 

 

58,688

 

 

 

36.3%

 


 

 

245,646

 

 

 

224,341

 

 

                                   

                                   

APAC

                                   

 

 

61,037

 

 

 

41,718

 

 

 

46.3%

 


 

 

192,866

 

 

 

173,547

 

 

                                   

                                   

Europe and rest of the world

                                   

 

 

67,119

 

 

 

61,696

 

 

 

8.8%

 


 

 

249,208

 

 

 

243,785

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total revenue from contracts with customers

                                   

 

 

208,149

 

 

 

162,102

 

 

 

28.4%

 


 

 

687,720

 

 

 

641,673

 

 








                                   

                                   

Revenue by date for revenue recognition

                                   







                                   

                                   

Goods/services transferred at a point in time

                                   

 

 

128,308

 

 

 

98,033

 

 

 

30.9%

 


 

 

388,909

 

 

 

358,634

 

 

                                   

                                   

Services transferred over time

                                   

 

 

79,841

 

 

 

64,069

 

 

 

24.6%

 


 

 

298,811

 

 

 

283,039

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total revenue from contracts with customers

                                   

 

 

208,149

 

 

 

162,102

 

 

 

28.4%

 


 

 

687,720

 

 

 

641,673

 

 

NOTE 3 Estimates

Preparation of the interim report requires that company management make estimates that affect the carrying amounts. The actual outcome could deviate from these estimates. The critical sources of uncertainty in the estimates are the same as those in the most recent Annual Report.

Note 4 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

RaySearch's financial assets and liabilities comprise billed and unbilled receivables, cash and cash equivalents, accrued expenses, accounts payable, bank loans and lease liabilities. Long-term receivables and lease liabilities are discounted, while other financial assets and liabilities have short maturities. Accordingly, the fair values of all financial instruments are deemed to correspond approximately to their carrying amounts.

The provision for expected credit losses is a weighted assessment of payment history, reports from external credit rating agencies and other customer-specific information. At the end of March 2022, the credit loss provision amounted to SEK 40.0 M (26.7), corresponding to 12 percent (8) of total customer receivables. The increased credit loss provision despite lower total receivables was mainly related to a customer in the US. The Group's credit losses have historically been limited and amounted to about 0.7 percent of the company's average customer receivables over the past five years.

Note 5 Related-party transactions

There were no transactions between RaySearch and related parties with any material impact on the company's position and earnings during the period.

Note 6 Pledged assets in the Group and Parent Company

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   


                                   

                                   

Mar 31, 2022

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mar 31, 2021 

                                   




                                   

                                   

Dec 31, 2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Chattel mortgages

                                   


 

 

100,000

 

 

 

100,000

 




 

 

100,000

 

 

                                   

                                   

Guarantees

                                   


 

 

31,314

 

 

 

14,815

 




 

 

31,046

 

 

The year-on-year increase was largely attributable to bank guarantees issued for the new office premises.

group quarterly overview


 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q4

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q3

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q2

                                   

                                   

                                   

 Q1

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q4

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q3

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q2

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Order intake

                                   









                                   

                                   

Total order intake

                                   

 

 

272,442

 

 

 

345,028

 

 

 

127,853

 

 

 

189,750

 

 

 

145,131

 

 

 

239,125

 

 

 

138,480

 

 

 

177,133

 

 










                                   

                                   

Income statement

                                   









                                   

                                   

Net sales

                                   

 

 

208,149

 

 

 

188,573

 

 

 

136,419

 

 

 

154,579

 

 

 

162,102

 

 

 

159,835

 

 

 

119,130

 

 

 

163,758

 

 

                                   

                                   

Change in sales, %

                                   

 

 

28.4

 

 

 

18.0

 

 

 

14.5

 

 

 

-5.6

 

 

 

-22.4

 

 

 

-31.8

 

 

 

-17.5

 

 

 

-13.7

 

 

                                   

                                   

Operating profit/loss

                                   

 

 

29,564

 

 

 

-16,578

 

 

 

-26,561

 

 

 

-22,463

 

 

 

12,261

 

 

 

-14,592

 

 

 

-29,477

 

 

 

-10,954

 

 

                                   

                                   

Operating margin, %

                                   

 

 

14.2

 

 

 

-8.8

 

 

 

-19.5

 

 

 

-14.5

 

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

-9.1

 

 

 

-24.7

 

 

 

-6.7

 

 

                                   

                                   

Profit/loss for the period

                                   

 

 

19,298

 

 

 

-15,968

 

 

 

-21,990

 

 

 

-16,467

 

 

 

7,110

 

 

 

-14,164

 

 

 

-26,182

 

 

 

-9,196

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net margin, %

                                   

 

 

9.3

 

 

 

-8.5

 

 

 

-16.1

 

 

 

-10.7

 

 

 

4.4

 

 

 

-8.9

 

 

 

-22.0

 

 

 

-5.6

 

 










                                   

                                   

Cash flow

                                   









                                   

                                   

Operating activities

                                   

 

 

125,787

 

 

 

28,397

 

 

 

47,356

 

 

 

58,077

 

 

 

104,332

 

 

 

51,505

 

 

 

78,486

 

 

 

135,443

 

 

                                   

                                   

Investing activities

                                   

 

 

-60,551

 

 

 

-60,944

 

 

 

-45,569

 

 

 

-70,843

 

 

 

-60,275

 

 

 

-64,094

 

 

 

-45,372

 

 

 

-55,913

 

 

                                   

                                   

Financing activities

                                   

 

 

-29,916

 

 

 

12,482

 

 

 

-11,875

 

 

 

-61,624

 

 

 

-11,217

 

 

 

-8,909

 

 

 

-11,394

 

 

 

-13,618

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash flow for the period

                                   

 

 

35,320

 

 

 

-20,065

 

 

 

-10,088

 

 

 

-74,390

 

 

 

32,840

 

 

 

-21,498

 

 

 

21,720

 

 

 

65,912

 

 










                                   

                                   

Capital structure

                                   









                                   

                                   

Equity/assets ratio, %

                                   

 

 

38.9

 

 

 

37.3

 

 

 

56.7

 

 

 

57.8

 

 

 

52.7

 

 

 

54.0

 

 

 

57.0

 

 

 

56.2

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net debt

                                   

 

 

397,045

 

 

 

459,742

 

 

 

-52,983

 

 

 

-50,385

 

 

 

-65,952

 

 

 

-22,439

 

 

 

-31,476

 

 

 

206

 

 

                                   

                                   

Debt/equity ratio

                                   

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

-0.1

 

 

 

-0.1

 

 

 

-0.1

 

 

 

0.0

 

 

 

0.0

 

 

 

0.0

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net debt/EBITDA

                                   

 

 

1.8

 

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

-0.3

 

 

 

-0.3

 

 

 

-0.4

 

 

 

-0.1

 

 

 

-0.1

 

 

 

0.0

 

 










                                   

                                   

Per share data, SEK

                                   









                                   

                                   

Earnings/loss per share before dilution

                                   

 

 

0.56

 

 

 

-0.47

 

 

 

-0.64

 

 

 

-0.48

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

-0.41

 

 

 

-0.76

 

 

 

-0.27

 

 

                                   

                                   

Earnings/loss per share after dilution

                                   

 

 

0.56

 

 

 

-0.47

 

 

 

-0.64

 

 

 

-0.48

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

-0.41

 

 

 

-0.76

 

 

 

-0.27

 

 

                                   

                                   

Equity per share

                                   

 

 

19.52

 

 

 

18.94

 

 

 

19.38

 

 

 

20.00

 

 

 

20.49

 

 

 

20.25

 

 

 

20.71

 

 

 

21.48

 

 

                                   

                                   

Share price at the end of the period

                                   

 

 

51.70

 

 

 

56.50

 

 

 

61.50

 

 

 

87.40

 

 

 

89.50

 

 

 

82.70

 

 

 

87.50

 

 

 

86.50

 

 










                                   

                                   

Other

                                   









                                   

                                   

No. of shares before/after dilution, 000s

                                   

 

 

34,282.8

 

 

 

34,282.8

 

 

 

34,282.8

 

 

 

34,282.8

 

 

 

34,282.8

 

 

 

34,282.8

 

 

 

34,282.8

 

 

 

34,282.8

 

 

                                   

                                   

Average no. of employees

                                   

 

 

399

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

418

 

 

 

414

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

404

 

 

 

399

 

 

 

391

 

 

Group, rolling 12 months

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   

                                   

                                   

Apr 2021-

                                   

                                   

                                   

Jan 2021-

                                   

                                   

                                   

Oct 2020-

                                   

                                   

                                   

Jul 2020-

                                   

                                   

                                   

Apr 2020-

                                   

                                   

                                   

Jan 2020-

                                   

                                   

                                   

Oct 2019-

                                   

                                   

                                   

Jul 2019-

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Mar 2022

                                   

                                   

                                   

Dec 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Sep 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Jun 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mar 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Dec 2020

                                   

                                   

                                   

Sep 2020

                                   

                                   

                                   

Jun 2020

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Order intake

                                   









                                   

                                   

Total order intake

                                   

 

 

935,073

 

 

 

807,762

 

 

 

701,859

 

 

 

712,486

 

 

 

699,868

 

 

 

854,755

 

 

 

892,846

 

 

 

951,160

 

 

                                   

                                   

Income statement

                                   









                                   

                                   

Net sales

                                   

 

 

687,720

 

 

 

641,673

 

 

 

612,935

 

 

 

595,646

 

 

 

604,825

 

 

 

651,612

 

 

 

726,276

 

 

 

751,495

 

 

                                   

                                   

Operating profit/loss

                                   

 

 

-36,038

 

 

 

-53,341

 

 

 

-51,355

 

 

 

-54,271

 

 

 

-42,762

 

 

 

-3,466

 

 

 

33,594

 

 

 

56,726

 

 

                                   

                                   

Operating margin, %

                                   

 

 

-5.2

 

 

 

-8.3

 

 

 

-8.4

 

 

 

-9.1

 

 

 

-7.1

 

 

 

-0.5

 

 

 

4.6

 

 

 

7.5

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash flow

                                   









                                   

                                   

Cash flow

                                   

 

 

-69,223

 

 

 

-72,380

 

 

 

-73,136

 

 

 

-41,328

 

 

 

98,972

 

 

 

61,890

 

 

 

91,165

 

 

 

55,970

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash flow adjusted for repayment of bank loans

                                   

 

 

-47,955

 

 

 

-22,380

 

 

 

-23,136

 

 

 

8,672

 

 

 

98,972

 

 

 

61,890

 

 

 

91,165

 

 

 

55,970

 

 

definitions of key ratios

The interim report refers to a number of non-IFRS financial measures that are used to provide investors and company management with additional information to assess the company's operations. The various non-IFRS measures used to complement the IFRS financial statements are described below.

                                   

                                   

                                   

Non-IFRS measures

                                   

                                   

                                   

Definition

                                   

                                   

                                   

Reason for using the measure

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Order intake

                                   

                                   

                                   

The value (transaction price) of all orders received and changes to existing orders during the current period

                                   

                                   

                                   

Order intake is an indicator of future revenue and thus a key figure for the management of RaySearch's operations

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Order backlog

                                   

                                   

                                   

The value of orders at the end of the period that the company has yet to deliver and recognize as revenue, meaning remaining performance obligations.

                                   

                                   

                                   

The order backlog shows the value of orders already booked by RaySearch that will be converted to revenue in the future.

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Net sales/Order intake

                                   

                                   

                                   

Recognized net sales in relation to total order intake during the corresponding period

                                   

                                   

                                   

The measurement is used to monitor the recognized revenue in relation to sales, which is part of the reason for the change in order backlog. 

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Change in sales

                                   

                                   

                                   

The change in net sales compared with the year-earlier period expressed as a percentage

                                   

                                   

                                   

The measure is used to track the performance of the company's operations between periods

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Change in sales at unchanged currencies

                                   

                                   

                                   

Change in sales at unchanged exchange rates, i.e. excluding currency effects

                                   

                                   

                                   

This measure is used to monitor underlying change in sales driven by alterations in volume, pricing and mix for comparable units between different periods

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Gross profit

                                   

                                   

                                   

Net sales minus cost of goods sold

                                   

                                   

                                   

Gross profit is used to measure the margin before sales, research, development and administrative expenses

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Operating profit/loss

                                   

                                   

                                   

Calculated as profit for the period before financial items and tax

                                   

                                   

                                   

Operating profit/loss provides an overall picture of the total generation of earnings in operating activities

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Operating profit adjusted for currency translation effects

                                   

                                   

                                   

Calculated as operating profit less other operating income/expenses

                                   

                                   

                                   

Operating profit provides an overall picture of the total generation of earnings in operating activities excluding currency translation effects for balance sheet items

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Operating margin

                                   

                                   

                                   

Operating profit expressed as a percentage of net sales

                                   

                                   

                                   

Together with sales growth, the operating margin is a key element for monitoring value creation

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Net margin

                                   

                                   

                                   

Profit for the period as a percentage of net sales for the period

                                   

                                   

                                   

The net margin shows the percentage of net sales remaining after the company's expenses have been deducted

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Cash flow adjusted for changes in bank loans

                                   

                                   

                                   

Cash flow for the period less cash flow from changes to bank loans

                                   

                                   

                                   

The measurement shows the underlying cash flow before financing activities, but including amortization of lease liabilities.

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Equity per share

                                   

                                   

                                   

Equity divided by number of shares at the end of the period

                                   

                                   

                                   

The measurement shows the return generated on the owners' invested capital per share

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Rolling 12 months' sales, operating profit or other results

                                   

                                   

                                   

Sales, operating profit or other results measured over the past 12-month period

                                   

                                   

                                   

This measure is used to more clearly illustrate the trends for sales, operating profit and other results, which is relevant because RaySearch's revenue is subject to monthly variations 

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Working capital

                                   

                                   

                                   

Working capital comprises inventories, operating receivables and operating liabilities, and is obtained from the statement of financial position. Operating receivables comprise accounts receivable, other current/long-term receivables and non-interest bearing prepaid expenses and accrued income. Operating liabilities include other non-interest bearing long-term liabilities, advance payments from customers, accounts payable, other current liabilities and non-interest bearing accrued expenses and deferred income.

                                   

                                   

                                   

This measure shows how much working capital is tied up in operations and can be shown in relation to net sales to demonstrate the efficiency with which working capital has been used

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Return on equity

                                   

                                   

                                   

Calculated as profit/loss for the period as a percentage of average equity. Average equity is calculated as the sum of equity at the end of the period plus equity at the end of the year-earlier period, divided by two

                                   

                                   

                                   

Shows the return generated on the owners' invested capital from a shareholder perspective

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Equity/assets ratio

                                   

                                   

                                   

Equity expressed as a percentage of total assets at the end of the period

                                   

                                   

                                   

This is a standard measure to show financial risk, and is expressed as the percentage of the total restricted equity financed by the owners

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Net debt

                                   

                                   

                                   

Interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents

                                   

and interest-bearing current and long-term receivables

                                   

                                   

                                   

This measure shows the Group's total indebtedness

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Debt/equity ratio

                                   

                                   

                                   

Net debt in relation to equity

                                   

                                   

                                   

The measure shows financial risk and is used by management

                                   

to monitor the Group's indebtedness

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

EBITDA

                                   

                                   

                                   

Operating profit before financial items, tax, depreciation/amortization and impairment

                                   

                                   

                                   

The measurement is a way to evaluate the result without taking into consideration financial decisions or taxes

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Net debt/EBITDA

                                   

                                   

                                   

Net debt at the end of the period in relation to operating profit before depreciation and amortization over the past 12-month period

                                   

                                   

                                   

A relevant measure from a credit perspective that shows the company's ability to handle its debt

                                   

                                   

Calculation of financial measures not included in the IFRS framework

                                   

                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mar 31, 2022

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mar 31, 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Dec 31, 2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Working capital

                                   




                                   

                                   

Accounts receivable (current billed customer receivables)

                                   

 

 

187,159

 

 

 

160,379

 

 

 

170,591

 

 

                                   

                                   

Current unbilled customer receivables

                                   

 

 

120,850

 

 

 

153,955

 

 

 

146,771

 

 

                                   

                                   

Long-term unbilled customer receivables

                                   

 

 

6,291

 

 

 

26,223

 

 

 

10,204

 

 

                                   

                                   

Inventories

                                   

 

 

38,452

 

 

 

22,189

 

 

 

29,991

 

 

                                   

                                   

Other current receivables (excl. tax)

                                   

 

 

67,322

 

 

 

47,762

 

 

 

63,702

 

 

                                   

                                   

Accounts payable

                                   

 

 

-29,852

 

 

 

-21,975

 

 

 

-48,774

 

 

                                   

                                   

Other current liabilities (excl. tax)

                                   

 

 

-375,819

 

 

 

-356,215

 

 

 

-367,212

 

 

                                   

                                   

Working capital

                                   

 

 

14,403

 

 

 

32,318

 

 

 

5,273

 

 





                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mar 31, 2022

                                   

                                   

                                   

Mar 31, 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Dec 31, 2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Net debt

                                   




                                   

                                   

Current interest-bearing liabilities

                                   

 

 

50,500

 

 

 

84,828

 

 

 

70,381

 

 

                                   

                                   

Long-term interest-bearing liabilities

                                   

 

 

486,361

 

 

 

54,435

 

 

 

491,017

 

 

                                   

                                   

Cash and cash equivalents

                                   

 

 

-139,816

 

 

 

-205,215

 

 

 

-102,535

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net debt

                                   

 

 

397,045

 

 

 

-65,952

 

 

 

458,863

 

 





                                   

                                   

AMOUNTS IN SEK 000s

                                   

                                   

                                   

APR 2021-

                                   

MAR 2022

                                   

                                   

                                   

APR 2020-

                                    MAR 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Full-year 2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

EBITDA

                                   




                                   

                                   

Operating profit/loss

                                   

 

 

-36,038

 

 

 

-42,762

 

 

 

-53,341

 

 

                                   

                                   

Amortization and depreciation

                                   

 

 

261,665

 

 

 

222,165

 

 

 

250,184

 

 

                                   

                                   

EBITDA

                                   

 

 

225,627

 

 

 

179,403

 

 

 

196,843

 

 





                                   

                                   

CHANGE IN SALES AT UNCHANGED CURRENCIES

                                   

                                   

                                   

APR 2021-

                                   

MAR 2022

                                   

                                   

                                   

APR 2020-

                                    MAR 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Full-year 2021

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Net sales for the year

                                   

 

 

706,117

 

 

 

604,825

 

 

 

641,673

 

 

                                   

                                   

Currency adjustment

                                   

 

 

-2,859

 

 

 

29,482

 

 

 

20,868

 

 

                                   

                                   

Adjusted Net sales

                                   

 

 

684,861

 

 

 

634,307

 

 

 

662,541

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net sales, preceding year

                                   

 

 

604,825

 

 

 

777,395

 

 

 

651,612

 

 

                                   

                                   

Organic growth

                                   

 

 

13.2%

 

 

 

-18.4%

 

 

 

1.7%

 

 

ABOUT RAYSEARCH

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. The company develops and markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare oncology information system to cancer centers all over the world and distributes the products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. In December 2020, the RayCommand treatment control system and RayIntelligence oncology analytics system were also launched. RaySearch's software is currently used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information about RaySearch is available at raysearchlabs.com.

vision and mission

The company's vision is a world where cancer is conquered and RaySearch's mission is to provide innovative software to continuously improve cancer treatment.

STRATEGY

A radiation therapy center essentially needs two software platforms for its operations: a treatment planning system, and an information system. With RayStation and RayCare, RaySearch will strengthen its position and continue to grow with high profitability. The company's strategy is based on a strong focus on innovative software development with leading functionality, support for efficient workflows – including via digitization and automation with machine learning – broad support for a wide range of treatment modes and radiation therapy devices, close collaboration with world-leading cancer centers and industrial partners, and extensive investment in research and development.

BUSINESS MODEL

RaySearch's main revenue is generated by customers paying an initial license fee for the right to use RaySearch's software and an annually recurring service fee for access to updates and support. All software systems are developed at RaySearch's head office in Stockholm, and distributed and supported by the company's global marketing organization.

