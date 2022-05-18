ASKGROWERS LAUNCHES BETA WEBSITE CONNECTING CANNABIS CONSUMERS TO THEIR FAVORITE BRANDS

The beta is a continuation of AskGrowers' mission to keep the cannabis community informed of the ever-growing selection of сannabis product offerings available and the stories behind the people innovating the space

NEW YORK and UKRAINE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2019 by Irene Stepanenko and Igor Dunaevsky, AskGrowers began as a website providing helpful information about cannabis to beginners and blossoming consumers and growers through product information and original profiles. Having grown significantly since then, AskGrowers now curates a selection of cannabis products for its over 100,000 users per month. The beta version includes the ability to sell and showcase THC and CBD products by brands, dispensaries, and deliveries in states where it is legal.

"There is clearly a large demand for cannabis products. AskGrowers now offers its audiences a unique experience for discovering and shopping for THC and CBD products," says Irene Stepaneko, CEO of AskGrowers. "For brand partners, AskGrowers' expansion provides an opportunity to reach our engaged audience of cannabis customers."

With more than 250,000 page views per month, AskGrowers is the go-to place for information about cannabis and the surrounding culture. Partner brands will be able to create a business page and its content, SEO optimization by AskGrowers specialists, and assistance in integrating the product feed. As a thought leader in the industry, users search for cannabis-related information on AskGrowers before purchasing products. Brands will gain exposure by being there when consumers are ready to make that purchase. The end goal is to connect the website's readers to the brands that best fit their needs.

"This beta version allows us to collect feedback from cannabis businesses about their needs quickly. AskGrowers will take their feedback to create and customize the platform's capabilities," says Denys Svirepchuk, Product Manager at AskGrowers. "The end result is an increase in the number of satisfied buyers."

Brands can enjoy the following benefits:

Feature on the homepage brand section

Product page with up-to-date information

Integrated product feed to dispensaries and cannabis deliveries

Highlight your brand with strains based on visitors' geolocation.

For brands looking to learn more, visit business@askgrowers.com.

About AskGrowers

AskGrowers.com is a cannabis resource portal specializing in the gathering and providing of detailed brand and product information from legal cannabis businesses across the United States. Operating entirely online, AskGrowers offers in-depth product reviews and brand profiles designed to keep consumers well-informed and confident of their online cannabis purchases. Founded in New York in 2019, AskGrowers operates offices in New York and Ukraine, and focuses on states with either legal, recreational or medical programs. It is a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and Cannabis Marketing Association.

