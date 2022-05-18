Acer Refreshes TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4 and TravelMate P2 Series Business Laptops

Editor's Summary

Acer releases its TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4 series of business laptops with the latest 12th Gen Intel ® Core ™ vPro ® or AMD Ryzen ™ PRO processors

The new TravelMate P4 is now available with 14- or 16-inch 16:10 WUXGA IPS thin-bezel displays, and are built with stunning and lightweight aluminum-magnesium alloy and PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic

The TravelMate Spin P4 features a Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass anti-glare touchscreen and convertible design

New TravelMate P2 notebooks built with 12th Gen Intel Core vPro CPUs come with 14- or 15.6-inch displays, and PCR plastic and ocean-bound plastic throughout its chassis and touchpad

TAIPEI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced its refreshed range of TravelMate business laptops for SMB (Small- and Medium- Sized Businesses) and hybrid workers, offering them a wider choice of mobility and performance. Each of the durable Acer TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4 and TravelMate P2 laptops offer workers at the office, home or on the move a highly refined experience with larger touchpads and quieter key presses with a comfortable 1.55 mm travel distance.

These durable laptops are designed to deliver powerful performance throughout the work day, enhanced security, advanced connectivity and military-grade durability. They are engineered to handle real life situations such as being bumped through an airport security checkpoint or accidentally dropped, and meet MIL-STD 810H specifications, meaning they can withstand drops, humidity and water spills.

The Acer TravelMate P2, TravelMate P4, and TravelMate Spin P4 laptops provide business-grade security and productivity. These Microsoft Secured-core PCs deliver advanced security down to the firmware level. A SecureBio fingerprint reader and IR camera with a privacy shutter support Windows Hello for secure logins. All models offer advanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 to ensure a smoother wireless experience, and optional LTE support so business travelers can enjoy immediate connectivity to local networks.

Acer TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4

The 14- and 16-inch TravelMate P4 and the 14-inch TravelMate Spin P4 laptops are available with either 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® or AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO processors. The WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS narrow-bezel display delivers an up to 86%[1] screen-to-body ratio and the 16:10 aspect ratio maximizes the use of the screen space further. All TravelMate P4 and TravelMate P4 Spin models deliver high quality video conference performance with AI-powered noise reduction microphones, four upward speakers, and built-in DTS Audio for higher quality, distortion-free audio. These eco-friendly laptops use up to 37.7%[2] PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic and 100% recycled packaging materials.

Additionally, the convertible TravelMate Spin P4 features an anti-glare display, can be rotated 360 degrees into laptop, stand, tent or tablet modes, and supports an AES 1.0 stylus for easy note taking. Its screen and touchpad featuring Corning® Gorilla® Glass are scratch-resistant and durable.

The new TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4 laptops with AMD Ryzen PRO processors feature built-in Pluton hardware security designed by Microsoft. Pluton technology is integrated directly into the processor, ensuring system integrity of Windows 11 devices with ongoing protection for identities, data, and applications.

Acer TravelMate P2

The Acer TravelMate P2 business laptops feature a 180-degree hinge that opens flat, and come in 14- and 15.6-inch versions powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors. The device features PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic throughout its chassis, and an OceanGlass™ touchpad, made with ocean-bound plastic and a UV texture layer to provide a glass-like tactile feeling.

Pricing and Availability

The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with Intel processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,099; in EMEA in September 2022 starting at EUR 999; and in China in July 2022, starting at RMB 6,999.

The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with AMD processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,099; and in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 949.

The 16-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with Intel processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,099; in EMEA in September 2022 starting at EUR 999; and in China in July 2022, starting at RMB 6,999.

The 16-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with AMD processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,099; and in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 949.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 with Intel processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,199; in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 1,099; and in China in July 2022, starting at RMB 6,999.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 with AMD processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,199; and in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 1,049.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P2 will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 899; in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 799; and in China in July 2022, starting at RMB 5,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] For the 16-inch model. 82% screen-to-body ratio for the 14-inch model. [2] 37.7% for the 16-inch model, and 34.5% for the 14-inch model.

