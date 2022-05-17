SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds HMTV, SREV, WRMK, and BHVN

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of HMTV by a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HMTV shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of HMTV common stock owned. If you own HMTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hmtv

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SREV by Concentrix Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SREV shareholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of SREV common stock owned. If you own SREV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/srev

Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc. (OTC: WRMK)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc. (OTC: WRMK), in connection with the proposed acquisition of WRMK by funds managed by Brookfield. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WRMK shareholders will receive $6.768 in cash for each Class A share of WRMK common stock owned and $6.699 in cash for each Class T share of WRMK common stock owned. If you own WRMK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wrmk

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of BHVN by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of BHVN not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash. BHVN common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven per BHVN common share, a new publicly traded company that will retain BHVN's non-calcitonin gene-related peptide development stage pipeline compounds. If you own BHVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bhvn

