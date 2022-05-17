National Medical Billing Services Announces Acquisition of Medi-Corp, Inc.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Medical Billing Services ("National Medical"), an industry leading healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") company serving the surgical market, has acquired Medi-Corp, Inc. ("Medi-Corp" or the "Company"), a nationwide RCM services provider specializing in anesthesia, ASCs, and pain management. This partnership will further broaden National Medical's surgical expertise by providing complementary resources to better serve its core ASC and surgical practice clients. It also marks National Medical's third transaction since its January 2021 partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $8.7 billion in assets under management.

"As we constantly evaluate ways to better serve our clients, we are thrilled to partner with the Medi-Corp team," said Nader Samii, National Medical's CEO. "Medi-Corp brings decades of anesthesia RCM expertise, which is a natural extension to our core ASC and surgical practice focus areas. Anesthesia is a critical component to the success of any surgical organization, and our partnership with Medi-Corp will help further strengthen our mission of being an invaluable, strategic advisor to our clients and help maximize their revenue and profitability."

Founded in 1998 and located in Cranford, NJ, Medi-Corp provides nationwide RCM services focused on anesthesia, ASCs, and pain management. The Company's management team is highly experienced in anesthesia and related billing specialties allowing Medi-Corp to provide unmatched industry insights. By leveraging its proprietary software system and consultative approach, Medi-Corp offers seamless, end-to-end revenue cycle management services that maximize its clients' financial performance and regulatory and compliance standards.

"Medi-Corp has a longstanding reputation for its relentless focus on client service and industry specialization, and we're ecstatic to partner with National Medical, the premier brand in surgical RCM, who we know shares the same core values," said David Kadish, President and CEO of Medi-Corp. "We look forward to combining our collective technologies, workflow processes, and analytics to continue to advance our RCM solution."

About National Medical Billing Services

National Medical Billing Services is a national healthcare revenue cycle management company with a sophisticated, boutique-like approach to operational delivery and client services. As the largest and most experienced provider of RCM services focused on the surgical market, National Medical serves hundreds of ASCs, surgical practices, and anesthesia groups. National Medical's team of surgical professionals build enduring client relationships through consultation, trust, and commitment to excellence. As a result, clients experience specialized and dedicated direction that maximizes revenue while adapting to and overcoming industry challenges and changes. National Medical also provides its clients with industry insights, education, and analytics to enable them in rendering the best business decisions possible. For more information about National Medical Billing Services, please visit www.NationalASCBilling.com .

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare industries. The firm has $8.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

