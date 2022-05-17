IoT Partner Programs Making the Move Toward Renewable Energy Verticals

The renewable energy sector and commercial utilities are becoming a hot market for partner programs in the IoT domain

LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent analysis ranking 665 companies on their IoT service capabilities and partner programs, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research finds that not only parents of partner programs are continuing their long history of partnering with system integrators, OEMs, and professional services providers to enable full-scale end-to-end IoT solutions, but also are now branching out into renewable energy verticals.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research) (PRNewswire)

The new edition of the report overviews 665 companies, of which 223 suppliers are serving the utility market across the IoT value chain. "Of those companies, 61% are serving the energy and utility market powered by renewable energy sources, such as, but not limited to, wind, solar, hydro, thermal, and nuclear power generation," says Kateryna Dubrova, IoT Markets Research Analyst at ABI Research. The vendors present in the renewable energy and utility domain show that 108 out of 223 vendors have a high level of technology maturity. Over 57% of those are providing hardware enabled IoT solutions and services. The IoT sensitization and device connectivity services traditionally have the highest maturity and have a well-established partnership with Dell, Intel, PTC ThingWorx, and Oracle.

There is a clear shift in the role of IoT in renewable energy production and distribution transmission. Both are poised to bring value to existing infrastructure to provide value-added components. "ABI Research also observed an increasing number of partnerships with IoT companies targeting renewable energy monitoring, alerting, data processing, and analytics service segments," Dubrova adds.

Therefore, in 2022, there will be an increasing number of IoT edge-cloud and big data suppliers partnering with the partner program parents, such as AWS, Cisco, SAP, IBM, and Microsoft, in the renewable energy and utility sector. Dubrova explains, "This indicates a departure from the traditional hardware-based offering to the emergence of value-added high margin data-enabled services in the IoT ecosystem."

Ultimately, partnership programs continue to be a strategic priority for some dominant brands serving the IoT market. "Fundamentally, these programs allow enterprises to benefit from end-to-end solutions with greater ecosystem interoperability and enable technology vendors to penetrate new markets and verticals," Dubrova concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's SI/VAR and Partner Program IoT Ecosystem market data report. This report is part of the company's IoT Markets research service, including research, data, and analyst insights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of in-depth data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight where opportunities lie.

