DoubleLine.com Publishes Paper: "Inflation Is REAL: An In-Depth Look at Today's U.S. Inflation"

DoubleLine.com Publishes Paper: "Inflation Is REAL: An In-Depth Look at Today's U.S. Inflation"

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new research paper, DoubleLine's Macro-Asset Allocation Team – Fei He, Ryan Kimmel and Sam Garza – takes a look at the current inflation dynamic, how we got to where we are now, the firm's near-term outlook for price pressures and investment implications.

DoubleLine Logo (PRNewsfoto/DoubleLine) (PRNewswire)

"We expect U.S. inflation to peak in the coming months but remain highly elevated for a longer period," the team writes, "as U.S. monetary and fiscal policies will likely be ineffective in controlling the inflation problems in the near term."

To read the paper, please click on this link: https://doubleline.com/2022/05/inflation-is-real-macro-asset-allocation-team-may-2022/

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine provides its services through investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. News media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DoubleLine