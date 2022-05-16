VIDA Network Expands Beyond 1,000 Sites Globally

A cloud-connected global network of imaging sites eases onboarding and enables high quality operations of clinical trials & multi-center studies

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ATS International Conference) -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. (VIDA), the leader in lung and respiratory intelligence, has onboarded more than 1,000 sites globally in its VIDA network of imaging sites. This network is connected through the VIDA Intelligence Portal, a cloud native AI-enabled platform that drives efficiencies in clinical trial imaging operations by optimizing site recruitment and onboarding, staff training, image data collection, data quality, data curation, and more.

"Accelerated by the success of our VIDA Intelligence Portal, we now have a growing network of sites enabled with the skills, technology, and workflows critical to respiratory trial and study success," said Sandra Stapleton, COO of VIDA. "Leveraging our VIDA Intelligence Portal, sponsors are now accessing sites and services to better understand trial activities across their projects."

The VIDA Intelligence Portal provides workflows in over 10 languages and is being used in more than 40 countries The portal is unique in its ability to digitally orchestrate respiratory imaging operations. Additionally, with integration into a site's enterprise imaging system, data can be proactively processed for study inclusion/exclusion criteria.

"Combining our growing network with the power of our vast data, we can offer some truly exciting services for sponsors," said Stapleton. "Virtual control arms and subject matching services are two examples of what is possible with VIDA's assets. These services and others are designed to significantly boost trial efficiency so therapy innovations can get to patients more quickly."

VIDA is showcasing its VIDA Intelligence Portal at the 2022 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference at booth #1427, along with new AI-enabled biomarker services.

About VIDA Diagnostics, Inc.

VIDA is a precision lung health company, accelerating therapies to patients through AI-powered lung intelligence. VIDA DiscoverySM services enable more efficient respiratory clinical trials by providing more precise quantitative endpoints, AI-powered data quality controls, site training, and more to help biopharma sponsors save millions in drug development costs. VIDA Insights™ empowers physicians to better manage patients with or at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, asthma, emphysema, lung cancer, and COVID-19. VIDA's software is FDA cleared, CE-marked, Health Canada licensed, TGA registered, and PMDA certified for clinical use in the US, European Economic Area, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at https://vidalung.ai. Follow @vidalung on Twitter and LinkedIn.

