Various Members of Large and Diversified Pulte Family Grow Its Reach

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William J. Pulte (1932-2018) left behind an empire of love for family, charity, and business. In the 100+ person Pulte family, the billionaire home builder left much of his institutional giving mandates to two of his fourteen children and his business plans to his grandson, William J. Pulte (b. 1988) who was brought into Pulte Homes during the Fortune 500 company's 2016 turnaround. These are the various roles that William J. Pulte (1932-2018) wished for the family to maximize its impact.

(PRNewswire)

This coming October, select members of the extended Pulte family will be attending the dedication of The Peace Plaza at Notre Dame honoring the late patriarch of the family.

Both the William J. Pulte Trust and one of the extended family's charities, Pulte Family Charitable Foundation (PFCF), have broken new ground by getting into home developments and properties, acquiring employee(s) from New Urban Communities, a for-profit venture run by Kevin Rickard husband to Nancy Rickard, current head of PFCF.

William J. Pulte wished that his grandson, also William J. "Bill" Pulte, hold onto and implement his business vision. Bill Pulte will release his grandfather's vision for the homebuilding business this summer, "The Pulte Plan."

The Bill Pulte Foundation continues to award education scholarships to current and former Pulte Homes employees through its "Pulte Shares" program.

See disclaimers for affiliated and unaffiliated organizations: PulteDisclaimers.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Pulte Family