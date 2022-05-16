UNITHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Rattler Midstream LP

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rattler Midstream LP ("Rattler" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTLR), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Diamondback Energy, Inc. ("Diamondback") (NASDAQ: FANG). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's unitholders will receive 0.113 units of Diamondback for each unit of Rattler common unit owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $15.08 based upon Diamondback's May 13, 2022 closing price of $133.43.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Rattler's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company unitholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-unit merger consideration adequately compensates Rattler's unitholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

