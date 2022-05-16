SPOT NAMED TO INDY STAR'S 2022 TOP WORKPLACES WINNERS LIST

One of the fastest-growing third-party logistics companies in North America named a top place to work in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Freight Inc. (Spot), one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, has been named to Indy Star's 2022 top workplaces winners list. Spot is proud to be recognized as one of the top places to work in Central Indiana.

"A workplace's values and culture are more important than ever, and I couldn't be prouder of the culture we've built at Spot," said Andrew Elsener, Co-Founder of Spot. "Great people and great relationships are at the core of everything we do, and these values are why Spot is being recognized as one of the top places to work."

Spot currently employs over 400 people across Indianapolis, Tempe, and Charlotte and has plans to expand into Tampa. The organization also has a sister company, Red Technologies, which employs a dedicated team of software developers and designers. Red Technologies provides a proprietary software that helps its customers increase operational efficiency and streamline communication, while providing complete visibility into their supply chains.

Experiencing exponential growth, with over 710 million in gross revenue in 2021, Spot recently announced the expansion of its Indianapolis presence with an additional downtown office. This expansion will accommodate Spot's continued growth and plans to hire more than 200 employees in Indianapolis by 2023. The company will occupy the 11th and 12th floors of the newly renovated Capital Center located in downtown Indianapolis and leverage the space to provide capacity for its operations and technology functions across the entity.

"We're incredibly honored by this recognition because every one of our teammates plays a pivotal role in our operations, and without them, we would not be where we are today," said Jeff Barnard, Director of Human Resources at Spot. "If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and want to make a significant impact in a growth-oriented company, Spot is the place for you."

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers , and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers .

About Spot

As one of the fastest growing logistics companies in North America, Spot prides itself on its ability to adapt to a rapidly shifting industry by maintaining a strong technology focus and establishing long term relationships motivated by innovation and custom solutions. Established in 2009 and founded on the belief that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has 400+ employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Tempe. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

