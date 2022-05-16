Same Same But Different Releases Genre-Bending Lineup for 2022 Festival

The Southern California destination festival announces Chromeo, Tipper, Vulfpeck and The Glitch Mob to headline among an array of bands and electronic artists

LAKE PERRIS, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Same Same But Different (SSBD) , a weekend-long lakeside music and arts festival, has announced its largest talent lineup to date with Chromeo (Live), Tipper, Vulfpeck and The Glitch Mob as headliners for the festival. The fourth annual SSBD will return to Lake Perris, California from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

"Same Same But Different has built a dedicated following through a diverse lineup that draws from eclectic acts that span the musical spectrum," says Brad Sweet, co-founder and CEO of SSBD. "We're absolutely thrilled to build on that foundation with these four incredible headliners in what will be our biggest festival yet."

SSBD, named "Best Emerging Music Festival" of 2020 by USA Today, will host the acts across four stages throughout the weekend, fueling three days of floatopia beach parties and deep night dancefloors at the main and renegade stages. Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo will kick off the festival with a headlining slot on Friday, Sept. 9. On Saturday, Sept. 10, British nu break and glitch hop composer and producer Tipper will fill the top slot while playing on Funktion One's Vera sound system. American funk band, Vulfpeck, and bass-driven trio, The Glitch Mob, will co-headline on Sunday, Sept. 11, closing the weekend out on a high note.

Chromeo (Live)

Tipper

Vulfpeck

The Glitch Mob

Washed Out

Poolside

Emancipator

Lettuce

The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Track and Dave 1)

NEIL FRANCES

Beats Antique

The Polish Ambassador

The California Honeydrops

The Floozies

Moon Boots

Sacha Robotti

Goldfish

Harry Mack

The Funk Hunters

Manic Focus

Justin Jay

Anomalie

Party Pupils

ORGŌNE

Ravenscoon

DLMT

Monster Rally

Frameworks

The Brothers Comatose

The Sponges

Ranger Trucco

Maddy O'Neal

Casamalia

BIIANCO

Hollywood Principle

Diggin' Dirt

Vincent Antone

Oren

EDI

More acts will be added to the lineup in the coming months. In addition to music, SSBD festival goers can enjoy a wide range of educational workshops, yoga and wellness activities, arts and crafts, and more from experts in their field.

Pre-sale registration for the tier 1 tickets is now open online at www.ssbdfest.com. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale to registered users at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 and general admission tickets will open to the public at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at www.ssbdfest.com/tickets.

While not mandatory, SSBD encourages camping, which is included with every GA and VIP pass. With early bird passes sold out, tier 1 pricing begins at $285 for general admission, which includes access to the campgrounds from 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 until 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Tier 1 VIP festival passes start at $490 and provide camping access, VIP entry, as well as backstage lounges with shade zones, a full bar, premium air-conditioned bathrooms, reserved stage views and more amenities. Limited time remains for festival goers to take advantage of early bird pricing.

SSBD also offers a range of parking and camping add-ons. The Up-Front Gold Parking Pass, priced at $155, provides parking adjacent to the campgrounds. Car camping is available, priced at $185, allows attendees to camp right next to their car. The Electric Campsite + Car-Camping Parking Pass, available for $355, reserves a campsite closest to the stages, access to a personal 20-amp power circuit, nearby access to showers and restrooms, a personal grill and a picnic table. ShiftPod air-conditioned camp sites, available with a fully setup queen air mattress for $1,399 or without for $1,099, include four shift pod camping area wristbands, a ShiftPod advanced shelter systems designed for dust control and heat reflection, air conditioning, a power strip, access to upgraded bathrooms, 24/7 security and more.

Attendees may also opt for remote lot parking with shuttle services to their campsite. Prices begin at $45 for the Remote Lot Parking Pass; $65 for the Bronze Lot Parking Pass, which includes access to a drop-off zone; and $99 for the Silver Lot Parking Pass, which allows closer entry to the campgrounds and a drop-off zone. RV Campers may purchase parking with hookups and a campsite for $395, or a lot without hookups or a campsite for $165.

More information about Same Same But Different Festival is available at www.ssbdfest.com , or on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter at @ssbdfest.

About Same Same But Different Festival

Same Same But Different is a multi-genre music and arts festival that takes place annually on the beaches of Lake Perris in Southern California. Catering to those who embrace unique and diverse music, the destination festival highlights established and emerging jam bands, electronic artists, and more on three beach-front stages and a renegade setup. At the festival, beach-side camping is part of the Same Same But Different experience, where campsites, RV hookups and more lodging options create a community atmosphere. Aside from musical acts, Same Same But Different also includes workshops, including yoga, breath-work, meditation, dance classes, painting, crafting, and more from field experts. Same Same But Different is a climate-positive festival, planting groups of trees for every ticket purchase, helping restore ecosystems and assist local populations in areas affected by deforestation. More information on Same Same But Different Festival can be found at www.ssbdfest.com and on Facebook and Instagram at @ssbdfest.

