PSPDFKit Extends Document Technology Platform With Strategic Acquisitions of ORPALIS and Aquaforest

Combination advances PSPDFKit's leadership in the digital document enablement space; Brings together complementary PDF SDKs and solutions to provide developers with unparalleled expertise, tools, and technology for innovating beyond paper

VIENNA, and RALEIGH, N.C., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSPDFKit, the leading document processing and manipulation foundation for tomorrow's developers, today announced the acquisition of France-based ORPALIS Imaging Technologies and U.K.-based Aquaforest, leading providers of document imaging components and enterprise software solutions.

The combination of PSPDFKit, ORPALIS, and Aquaforest creates a unique foundation for enabling developers to better execute on their roadmaps and thrive in an all-digital world. Backed by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, the combination harnesses the capabilities of three leading providers to deliver an unmatched level of document expertise and resources to enable developers and enterprises to innovate beyond paper.

ORPALIS's expertise in .NET and Windows is combined with rare domain knowledge in OCR and PDF rendering engines. The company's core technology is focused on the application of OCR, barcode, PDF rendering and compression, MS Office, document conversion, document scanning, and document imaging capabilities to enterprise SDKs, offering developers the ability to deliver compelling solutions faster. For PSPDFKit customers, this ultimately means a more comprehensive OCR solution, AI-based document tools, deeper PDF expertise, and access to more than 3000 new capabilities across 100 new file formats.

Aquaforest offers an enterprise software suite for PDF data extraction, OCR, and metadata tagging with SharePoint, Microsoft Power Automate, Azure, and Windows Servers. The addition complements PSPDFKit's acquisition of Muhimbi in January 2022, offering customers a comprehensive enterprise software solution for the low-code/no-code and SharePoint space, ensuring they can more effectively work with documents.

"In today's climate of digital transformation, developers are looking for partners with the expertise, tools, and technology to help them realize the digital revolution's promises today," said Jonathan Rhyne, Co-Founder and CEO of PSPDFKit. "By joining PSPDFKit, ORPALIS, and Aquaforest together, we're making it possible for these innovative developers and enterprises to unlock the potential of tomorrow and bring their ideas to life. With the combination we have put together, it's safe to say there is no better digital document foundation out there that is focused solely on enabling developers seeking to innovate beyond paper and fuel transformation."

"We are thrilled to join the PSPDFKit family and together continue to deliver top-performing document solutions to the enterprise market," says Elodie Tellier, Managing Director of the ORPALIS group and member of the PDF Association Board of Directors. "By bringing together these companies, developers and their organizations will have access to a broad portfolio of industry-leading solutions, as well as cutting edge technology as we focus on building what the future could look like."

Neil Pitman, Founder and CEO of Aquaforest: "Aquaforest teaming up with PSPDFKit positions us to bring a higher level of value to the businesses that rely on our solutions and help even more organizations, IT specialists, and aspiring low-code builders to drive even more impactful business outcomes."

District Capital Partners served as financial advisor, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor, and Deloitte served as accounting advisor to PSPDFKit during this transaction. In Extenso Finance & Transmission served as financial advisor, and Fidal Toulouse served as legal advisor to ORPALIS.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals of all industries and individuals worldwide. For more information on ORPALIS Imaging Software, visit www.orpalis.com.

About Aquaforest

Aquaforest was established in 2001 to provide High-Performance PDF, OCR, and SharePoint products to a worldwide market. Aquaforest are experts in Searchable PDFs. Thousands of organizations rely on Aquaforest solutions as part of their document workflow processes. For more information on Aquaforest, visit www.aquaforest.com.

About PSPDFKit

PSPDFKit develops software development toolkits and related frameworks that enable document creation, manipulation, collaboration, and innovation within its customers' applications. The company's products cover all major platforms and support a wide range of programming languages, and can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud with ease and at any scale. PSPDFKit has earned its developers-first reputation by pioneering products that are easily integrated, completely customizable to fit any deployment and workflow, and trusted by startups, SMBs, and some of the largest multinational enterprises alike. For more information on PSPDFKit's document processing foundation, visit www.pspdfkit.com .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm's recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

