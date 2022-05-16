InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Location Monitoring Device (TNO-118)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to know where your pet is at all times," said an inventor, from Turkey Creek, La., "so I invented the ANIMAL CAM. My design helps to visually monitor a pet's location and activity and it can help to prevent lost pets."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective loss prevention device for pets. In doing so, it enables a pet owner to visually monitor a pet's location and activity. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, police, military, search and rescue, owners of other animals that wear collars, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TNO-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

