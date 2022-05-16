Integrated Care: Strategies That Work -- A Free OPEN MINDS Webinar, Sponsored By Netsmart

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25th, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Integrated Care: Strategies That Work, courtesy of Netsmart. This event will showcase how to truly implement and succeed with integrated care with a focus on operationalizing integrated care delivery and utilizing technology infrastructure to streamline the effort.

Providers, health plans and government agencies all recognize the benefits of integrated care. However, the operationalization of integrated care is not easy. Many organizations are challenged to deliver integrated care in a way that addresses the needs of individuals they serve and in a manner that supports the natural work processes of the clinical team. Join us on May 25th at 1:00 PM ET for an interactive panel discussion on how to operationalize integrated care through process and technology.

In this webinar, you'll learn:

How technology enables integrated care by supporting collaboration and information exchange across providers Strategies for increasing efficiency and enhancing staff satisfaction The processes and partnerships that must be created to succeed in integrated care How consumers and patients benefit from integrated care – and the issues that arise without it

Join us to hear from a panel of experts in integrated care delivery from across the care continuum.

You'll hear perspectives from both human services and post-acute providers. The panel will be moderated by AJ Peterson, VP and GM of CareGuidance Solutions at Netsmart.

Jennifer Miller , Program Director, Integrated Care, North Range Behavioral Health

Jennifer Miller is a Licensed Social Worker with a Master of Social Work Degree from Colorado State University and a Certification in Non-Profit Administration. She currently holds the role of Program Director for North Range Behavioral Health's Integrated Care Team. In this role she oversees behavioral health professionals embedded within 6 Community Health clinics and staff co-located within an additional clinic.

Prior to working in Integrated Care, Jennifer has 8-plus years of experience in the mental health field working with community partnerships, serving in management, and providing services to individuals experiencing behavioral health crises in various crisis programs.

Hank Watson , Chief Development Officer, American Health Partners

Henry (Hank) Watson has been a healthcare executive for more than 10 years. He has served as vice president at EDG Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, worked in healthcare policy with The Lewin Group, and was chief operating officer for a risk adjustment vendor for Medicare Advantage plans.

AJ Peterson, VP and GM of CareGuidance Solutions, Netsmart

AJ Peterson has served as vice president and general manager of CareGuidance for Netsmart for 10 years. He maintains an efficient, client-focused model around connectivity, consumer-engagement technologies, virtual care, analytics, population health management and develops value-based connections among clients, suppliers, and partners in the healthcare market.

Prior to joining Netsmart, AJ was an area operations director at Concentra Medical Centers. In this role, he managed medical outpatient facility operations, sales development, customer relationships and personnel development. A participant in the Office of the National Coordinator's Data Segmentation for Privacy project, he has also served on the Advisory Council for Carequality, which provides a national-level, consensus-built, common interoperability framework to enable exchange between and among health data sharing networks. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from DePaul University.

Don't miss Integrated Care: Strategies That Work on May 25th, at 1:00 pm ET. This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Netsmart. However, attendees must register in advance.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which comprises home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today at www.ntst.com .

For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the Executive Education & Events team, at 877-350-6463 or events@openminds.com.

