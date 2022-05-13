Demotech Announces Additional Faculty for Its Wrap-Up on Legislative Special Session on Florida Property Insurance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first to request a special session to address the litigation crisis affecting Florida's residential property insurance marketplace, announces additional faculty for its June 2 webinar. Scheduled from 1100 am to 1230 Eastern, the webinar provides these experts with a forum to share their opinions of the initial outcome of the special session. The panelists are:

Mahsa Saeidi, investigative reporter at WFLA, Tampa. Mahsa is a four-time Emmy Award winning journalist and a former Assistant District Attorney (Brooklyn, NY). Masha is able to discern law enforcement protocols from both a crime and injustice perspective.

Edouard von Herberstein, Partner, Hudson Structured Capital Management. Edouard serves as Chief Underwriting Officer for Reinsurance Strategy. His extensive prior experience was attained at Ariel Re, Goldman Sachs, and Glacier Reinsurance.

Adam Schwebach, Executive Vice President and Branch Manager, Tampa, Gallagher Re. Adam is responsible for servicing clients and production efforts in the southeast and has extensive experience working with Florida property insurance companies with a secondary focus on the InsurTech space. Adam has the experience of receiving a roofing solicitation via text.

Invited: Kevin McCarty, Founder and Principal Consultant, Celtic Global Consulting. In 2003, Kevin was Florida's initial appointed Commissioner. Kevin oversaw the industry that responded to dozens of natural events including hailstorms. In 2016, Kevin formed Celtic Global to provide financial analysis, regulatory assessment, and advocacy on insurance issues.

The previously announced participants include Joseph Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA (MBA), Barry Koestler, CFA, Bob Warren, CPA (Inactive), CPCU, and W. Burke Coleman, Esquire. Also confirmed are Guy Fraker, Lisa Miller, and Wesley Todd, Esquire.

The link to registration is https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1465647223656015119

