LaSalle St. Uses Annual Growth Summit To Formally Introduce Learning Center To Evaluate & Integrate Technology Programs

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today introduced its Technology Learning Center. The firm's comprehensive set of learning resources, consisting of live webinars, recorded videos, written documentation and a LaSalle St. podcast, is designed to help its affiliated representatives and advisors evaluate and optimize their practices' technology platforms.

The Technology Learning Center will be formally introduced during the LaSalle St. Annual Growth Summit which focuses on bringing real-life practice management, business growth, peer-to-peer engagement and product idea brainstorming to a one-day event. More than 120 of LaSalle St.'s reps, advisors, home office staff and strategic sponsors will attend the summit at the Westin Yorktown Centre in Lombard, Illinois. The firm suspended its 2020 and 2021 Annual Growth Summits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Contey, Senior Vice President of Business Development at LaSalle St. said, "We understand how daunting and time-consuming it can be for advisors to identify, integrate and learn how to use the right technology solutions for their businesses. And that does not include keeping up with changes custodians roll out on platforms that are mission-critical to their businesses. The Technology Learning Center will help our advisors explore what is available to them from LaSalle St. and others, stay up to speed on advancing technologies and determine how it can help grow their business."

The 2022 Annual Growth Summit will feature sessions on networking, capital markets investment themes, book-buying strategies and other growth strategies. Speakers include:

"We believe that offering more resources and customized integration and implementation assistance to our advisors will drive meaningful growth to their business and ours, enabling LaSalle St. reps and advisors to continue to deliver superior service and results to their clients," Mr. Contey said.

About LaSalle St.

LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has over $12 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/.

