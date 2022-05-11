NH Governor Sununu and Manchester Mayor Craig attend ribbon cutting at new autism therapy center

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied ABC

On May 4, 2022, New Hampshire Governor Sununu and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Department of Education officials, and therapists attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Manchester, New Hampshire, to commemorate the opening of Applied ABC's newest autism therapy center.

"This is exactly what we need; it is where we need it," said Governor Sununu at the ceremony. "The pandemic was just terrible in so many ways. And this community, more than anyone, was left behind exponentially. And not having that one-on-one connection with folks and that home for families to have, that they can know and rely on, where they know the staff by their first name. It makes all the difference in the world. The fact that you're here, you're growing, and part of the New Hampshire family is just awesome."

Applied ABC's new autism therapy center was founded to expand access to care for families and children in the Manchester and southern New Hampshire area. Although Applied ABC has primarily followed a home-based therapy model, the opening of the Manchester clinic provides children with autism a safe and designated space where they can receive personalized quality care.

"I met Jonathan and Scarlet, two of the students here. What really struck me was how happy and how much fun they were having and the connections that they had with the adults they were working with," said Mayor Craig.

The creation of the Manchester, New Hampshire, autism therapy clinic was inspired by a need from members of the diverse population of parents and community members that were looking for a more accessible way for their children to receive ABA therapy.

"Here, our students will foster crucial friendships as they develop important life skills," said Applied ABC Cofounder Gitty Endzweig, BCBA.

Recent history has shown that close partnerships between educators, mental health experts, and policymakers are helping to improve access to services and support for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

About Applied ABC

Applied ABC is an ABA therapy agency that provides home- and clinic-based behavioral therapy to children and young adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 29 states.

