My Crypto on ICONFi: Check exchange wallets at once

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Crypto service has launched on ICONFi, the hybrid Crypto savings and staking platform providing the highest compound yield rates on crypto savings. My Crypto allows users to add the API from crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase, supporting the users to check their balances at once. Easy and convenient.

My Crypto – Do not miss the chance to receive the Maximum interest rates on your crypto assets (PRNewswire)

A crypto user would need to use different crypto exchanges simply because exchanges have listed different kinds of coins and tokens. There's a good chance many crypto Hodlers and traders would be struggling to check the balances of the exchanges they are using. This already sounds super bothering, and it is painful to multi-task through exchange apps to check the balances. My Crypto provided a solution to this problem.

With My Crypto service, ICONFi users can see the balances of different coins and tokens on different exchanges, making the crypto asset management super simple. And as this is Read-only API, the ICONFi app only shows the balance data while not having access to actual crypto assets. It would be also interesting to compare the ROI from the direct trading with ICONFi's Fixed savings compound interest rates.

ICONFi's Growth Lead Steve Cho said, "My Crypto service is expected to address the issue of dealing with many different exchange wallets. It also shows the total value of users' crypto assets in BTC, making it easier to see how much crypto assets they have in exchange wallets and ICONFi wallets altogether." And he added, "Many ICONFi users put their BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC on ICONFi Flexible account so that they can receive the basic interest rates, because it has no lockup period (withdrawal takes up to 24 hours though) while giving up to 3.5% compound interests, which is normally higher than other platforms' Fixed savings with lockup periods. People always want to get the maximum profits out of their actions and ICONFi users just know this is the best option they can have without taking risks of lockup period because the crypto market shifts a lot. They know that if they sit their coins on exchange wallets, in fact they are losing value while taking the opportunity costs."

ICONFi's CEO Sean Kim said, "The vision of ICONFi is Make Crypto Simple – we want to provide easy and convenient crypto finance services to the entire crypto users." He added that "ICONFi is officially giving out the highest compound interest rates on BTC (without considering platform tokens) in the market and it is the only Crypto savings platform giving its users Fixed rates. All other platforms cut down the rates if users put more crypto, which sounds super absurd. Users deserve more yields if they put in more assets. We want to support any crypto user to get the most value out of their Bitcoin in an easy, simple, and convenient manner." Sean Kim has 11+ years' experience in financial service consulting at PwC and Ernst & Young and expertise in financial system, derivatives, and investments. He also has been a financial engineer and mathematician.

ICONFi is a Hybrid platform providing both Crypto Fixed savings and Crypto Staking services. ICONFi provides the familiar ID and Passwords system while providing compound interests on Crypto savings and Auto-Staking features, positioning itself as an alternative to direct crypto trading. The website www.icon-fi.com has the interest calculator to see the details and expected interests on ICONFi savings accounts – it is always harmless to have more options, and ICONFi would be a good alternative if anyone understands the benefit of the compound interest system.

With the launch of My Crypto service, ICONFi announced a whopping 10 million USD worth of Fixed Savings events where users can receive the MAX interest rates for 28 days until the total event savings amount hits $10M. Check out the details from the ICONFi Medium Blog.

