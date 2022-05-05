Ready-to-drink Del Mar Margaritas Deliver Vacation In A Bottle

New beach-inspired Pacifica Lime and Strawberry wine cocktails available in three made-for-summer sizes

ST. HELENA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Mar Margarita Wine Cocktails today announced its entry into the popular ready-to-drink margarita wine cocktail market – currently growing by more than 50 percent and worth more than $199 million annually1. The vacation-inspired duo in Pacifica Lime and Strawberry expressions beckons the beach with bold flavors from agave wine blended to perfection with real lime and strawberry juices. Each 13.9 percent ABV offering is vegan, gluten-free and available nationwide in three summer-ready sizes: 187mL four-packs ($11 SRP) plus 750mL ($10) and 1.5L ($18) bottles.

"This summer, we invite beach-goers and beach-dreamers alike to enjoy this new twist on America's most-loved cocktail2," said Jennifer Hohman, director of marketing for Del Mar Margarita Wine Cocktails. "Simply twist the top and pour your favorite flavor over ice for your ticket to good times in the sunshine and a beachside state-of-mind with this sessionable summer sipper."

Refreshing and tangy, Del Mar Pacifica Lime Margarita opens with zesty notes of real lime juice accompanied by fresh flavors of organic Blue Weber agave from Jalisco, Mexico. Del Mar Strawberry Margarita delivers the same juicy mouthfeel, accented by sweet and succulent notes of real strawberry. Both are crafted with wine made from the agave plant – the base in craft tequila spirits. Agave wine is a fortified wine made from fermented agave plants, resulting in a lower ABV agave-based alcohol that delivers tequila-like flavors and aromas without the boozy burn. Together, these ingredients elegantly blend into Del Mar Wine Cocktails with a lower ABV than traditional margaritas – all while maintaining the classic aromas of agave and tempting taste of tequila in a ready-to-drink format.

Like its namesake oceanfront city, Del Mar Margarita Wine Cocktails evoke a beachside state-of-mind. Twisting the top of Del Mar brings memories of sun on your shoulders, friends by your side and toes in the sand. Kick off your summer and reach for the beach with classically delicious margarita wine cocktails from Del Mar; with one sip, you'll escape to a flavorful and fun vacation* (*flip flops not required).

About Del Mar Margarita Wine Cocktails

Reach for the beach and live life in the sunshine with Del Mar Margarita Wine Cocktails, a refreshing ready-to-drink wine cocktail made with agave wine and a beachside state-of-mind. With two delicious flavors, Pacifica Lime and Strawberry, Del Mar brings memories to mind of friends by your side and your toes in the sand. Like its beachfront city namesake, Del Mar knows life by the ocean. This ready-to-drink margarita brings you to the beach and the good times in the sunshine that it provides. After all, Del Mar is more than a destination. It's a state of mind. For more information, visit www.delmarwinecocktails.com.

Resources

Download fact sheets here.

Download logos here.

Download product shots here.

Download bottle shots here.

Watch video here.

Social Media

Instagram: @DelMarCocktails

Facebook: @DelMarCocktails

Sources

1. Nielsen BevAl Suite, Total Retail, RTD Margarita Wine Cocktails, 52 Weeks Ending 3/26/22

2. Nielsen CGA Survey, Sept. – Dec. 2018: 56 percent of U.S. consumers select the margarita as their preferred cocktail

Del Mar Margarita Wine Cocktails Family (PRNewswire)

Del Mar Strawberry Margarita Wine Cocktail (PRNewswire)

Del Mar Margarita Wine Cocktails Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Del Mar Margarita Wine Cocktails