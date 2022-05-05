Radisson Blu Mall of America Unveils New Offering: The Wellness Rooms, with lululemon's MIRROR

In-room experience is first of its kind in Midwest; cements hotel's commitment to travelers' health and wellbeing

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Blu Mall of America today announced its latest addition to the hotel's health and wellness offerings, introducing dedicated guest rooms equipped with an in-room MIRROR. The Wellness Room, with lululemon's MIRROR, provides guests with unlimited access to the state-of-the-art fitness experience during their stay, all from the comfort of their own room. As travelers seek more convenient, higher-end fitness amenities, this new package is the perfect addition to Radisson Blu Mall of America's health and wellness offerings designed to meet travelers' needs.

lululemon's MIRROR is a "nearly invisible, smart home gym" that offers more than 10,000 classes available to stream around the clock. Classes range from five to 60 minutes, and users can choose from over 50 different categories, including yoga, dance, boxing, cardio, pre- and postnatal workouts, along with four difficulty levels. In addition, each Wellness Room will be equipped with a yoga mat and additional accessories to help guests make the most of their stay. There is an accessible Wellness Room available, and MIRROR features several class options for all physical abilities.

"Radisson Blu Mall of America has a commitment to healthy living, and the addition of The Wellness Rooms, with lululemon's MIRROR, provides even greater options for our active guests," said Alex Francis, General Manager, Radisson Blu Mall of America. "From The Wellness Rooms, to our fitness center equipped with multiple Peloton bikes and other state-of-the art equipment, to the local, farm-to-table offerings at FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, Radisson Blu Mall of America is the perfect destination for those who want to prioritize their health and wellbeing while traveling."

This package extends beyond the room. Travelers who book The Wellness Rooms, with lululemon's MIRROR, receive a special lululemon gift to take home, plus offers for the lululemon Mall of America experiential store. As an added bonus, Wellness Room guests will have access to MIRROR classes for one month after their stay.

Room reservations are available now for stays beginning May 16.

