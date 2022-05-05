Providence Homes Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for the Sixth Year in a Row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Homes, Jacksonville's leader in energy-efficient construction, is proud to announce that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for the sixth time.

"We are so proud of our on-going commitment and continued growth as a 100-percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builder," said Sean Junker, President and COO of Providence Homes. "Today, we are designing and building the highest quality and most energy-efficient homes we have ever built at Providence Homes."

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners .

About Providence Homes

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Providence Homes is committed to providing the highest standards of residential construction in northeast Florida. As one of Jacksonville's only 100-percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builders, Providence Homes pledges to make a difference in the industry by building every home with the same detail and commitment to excellence they would with their own. Since 2010, Providence Homes has built 1,926 ENERGY STAR® homes helping Jacksonville families save more than $7,500,000.00 in energy bills.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts .

