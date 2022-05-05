PlaceIQ announces the integration of auto telematic and purchase data to expand real-world consumer understanding

Extends data portfolio leadership and creates possibilities for new products, analysis, and insights

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ, now part of Precisely, is expanding the foundational dataset upon which all PlaceIQ data products are built to include two new data sources. To complement mobile location data, PlaceIQ is adding automotive telematics data from internet connected vehicles and purchase data from credit and debit card purchases to build a persistent and robust understanding of consumer behavior. Synthesizing these diverse datasets will deepen and strengthen PlaceIQ's data portfolio to enable new products, analysis, and insights.

Auto telematic data used to create attributed visitation by PlaceIQ (PRNewswire)

PlaceIQ is integrating auto telematics data and purchase data to build a persistent and robust consumer understanding.

"We're expanding the multi-source approach we've always taken, further diversifying our portfolio with new data types to answer more questions for our clients," said Manik Khanna, Vice President of Business Development at PlaceIQ. "We are always exploring alternative inputs and are excited about automotive and purchase data due to their high coverage and ability to complement the mobile movement data, with their persistence of information and ability to illuminate what happens within retailers."

There are millions of connected cars in the US today that deliver aggregate, anonymous information about consumer journeys and patterns, enabling business insights such as changes in drive-time due to evolving work-from-home trends, or retail site selection informed by drive-by traffic. The inclusion of third-party purchase data built from more than 100 million credit and debit cards provide comprehensive insights about where purchases are made and how consumers make decisions.

"Our Data Science team did incredible work and spent a tremendous amount of time and energy to understand the challenges and opportunities of combining mobile, auto and purchase signals," says Duncan McCall, SVP & GM at Precisely and Co-Founder of PlaceIQ. "This allows us to translate and derive value from big data in a way that is accurate, actionable and privacy-minded."

The integration of auto telematic and purchase data represents the next step in PlaceIQ's roadmap under Precisely leadership, focused on diversifying data while preserving access and enhancing the value location intelligence brings to the market. New products utilizing the comprehensive dataset will be available to clients in June 2022. PlaceIQ customers who are interested in learning more about how to use data to understand consumer behavior can reach out to their representative at www.placeiq.com.

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better outcomes for marketers, analysts, and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI, and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlaceIQ