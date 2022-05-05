Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Paul Clemente Joins As Regional Manager Of Eastern Pennsylvania And Branch Manager Of Its Haddon Township Office

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Paul Clemente has joined the firm as an Executive Director of Investments, and in the dual role of Regional Manager for Eastern Pennsylvania, and Branch Manager for its Haddon Township (New Jersey) office.

In these new roles, Clemente will be responsible for growing Oppenheimer's presence in the region, which includes 40 financial advisors that manage approximately $3.1 billion in client assets, while managing the day-to-day operations at the Haddon Township branch.

He is a seasoned industry leader with more than 28 years of financial services experience. Clemente joins Oppenheimer from Raymond James, where he served for nearly eight years as Sales Development Manager in the Delaware Valley Complex and Branch Manager in the Mt. Laurel, New Jersey office. Before that, he held leadership positions at Boenning & Scattegood, Inc., an independent securities, asset management and investment banking firm.

Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division said, "I am delighted to welcome Paul to Oppenheimer, which continues to attract top industry talent, thanks to the full range of our capabilities and immersive, advisor-first service culture. When we first met Paul, it immediately became clear that his skills, character and expertise would make him a perfect fit to lead our advisors across Eastern Pennsylvania and at our Haddon Township Branch," said

Jim Lowe, Senior Vice President of the Private Client Division, added: "Paul has a proven track record of working in partnership with entrepreneurial-minded advisors to help them to not only grow their books of business but provide best-in-class service to clients. We are excited he will continue to share his knowledge with the professionals on our team in this new role. We look forward to him achieving many successes at Oppenheimer in the years to come."

Clemente received a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Saint Joseph's University and his Doctor of Law (JD) from the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. Clemente has his FINRA Series 7, 9, 10, 24, 63 and 65 licenses. He is also a Registered Corporate Coach™ with the Worldwide Association of Business Coaches™.

"Providing support to and collaborating with advisors is my passion, so I'm excited to join Oppenheimer and lead its Haddon Township office and serve as Regional Manager for Eastern Pennsylvania," said Clemente. "During my years in this industry, I've always admired Oppenheimer's leadership team and the entire Private Client Division. Oppenheimer has excellent management, high-quality financial advisors, world-renowned investment research and solutions, and a strong service culture, so I'm thrilled to be here and look forward to continuing to build on the firm's already sterling reputation."

Clemente's appointment to these key roles follows a series of important moves by the Private Client Division during the first half of 2022. In March, it announced the launch of an interconnected and intuitive wealth management technology platform, Investor Gateway, which along with an updated, client facing mobile app, provides advisors and their clients with industry-leading digital tools. Also this year, it has opened a new office in Nashville, Tennessee and named Nicholas Siconolfi Director of National Sales.

