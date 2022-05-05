Only 60% of Sales Hires Stay With a Company At Least 6 Months According to New Allego® Data

A survey of B2B sales leaders reveals insights into the state of sales onboarding, from hybrid onboarding

challenges to the benefits of personalization and mobile access

WALTHAM, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced new research on the state of sales onboarding for companies nationwide. The report, "The State of Sales Onboarding" , provides insights into the onboarding changes and challenges sales teams face as hybrid work becomes the norm.

allego.com (PRNewsfoto/Allego) (PRNewswire)

"Companies are struggling to fill sales roles, which impacts revenue. With the finding that many new sales hires leave during their first six months, it's clear that organizations have a gap in their existing onboarding processes. It's more crucial than ever to get onboarding right in order to retain new employees," said Amy Cohn , Chief People Officer at Allego. "Companies who invest in personalized onboarding also invest in the well-being and longevity of their employees as they ensure new sellers have the skills, knowledge and content they need to feel confident stepping into their role."

Allego surveyed 300 B2B sales leaders to understand where sales onboarding has been, where it is today and where it's going next. The findings show that sales onboarding looks very different than it did just 24 months ago, demonstrating how quickly organizations have had to adapt their processes in the hybrid era. The data also reveals that many companies still have a long way to go to optimize onboarding for the realities of a hybrid workplace.

Key findings from the report include:

Onboarding Needs are More Complex Now

67% of sales leaders say sales positions are more complex than they were one year ago

Top three sales onboarding pain points are: keeping new hires engaged, keeping content current and the low quality of new hires

Only 26% of onboarding is customized to adjust to a new hire's strengths and weaknesses

68% of sales leaders say their onboarding doesn't adjust for the new hire's previous experience

Onboarding Reflects a Shift to Hybrid Workplaces

51% of companies modified onboarding because of their plans to return to the office

39% of sales leaders say remote work has rendered their onboarding process obsolete

51% of companies expect onboarding will be hybrid in the next 12 months, while 38% expect it to be in-person only and 11% expect it to be remote only

Onboarding is Still a Costly, Lengthy and Stressful Process

On average, the typical onboarding sales process takes 38 days

The average cost to onboard a new sales employee: $9,589

Nearly half of sales leaders say onboarding has been so stressful on some hires that they quit

Survey Methodology

Allego commissioned an independent research firm to survey 300 B2B sales leaders about the state of sales onboarding in 2022. The margin of error for this study is +/-5.7% at the 95% confidence level. Respondents were screened and sampled in partnership with Lucid, a global survey panel provider.

To view the full research report or learn more about optimized onboarding for your organization, visit Allego.com .

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a hybrid world. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is AI-driven and seller-centric, with the power, agility, insight, and ease teams need to drive results—all in a single app. More than 650,000 professionals use Allego to equip sellers with intelligent training, coaching, and content that engages and converts buyers. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at allego.com.

